Carer who sexually abused disabled child has sentence increased
A carer who sexually abused a disabled child in his care has had his sentence more than doubled increased following an intervention by Solicitor General.
Jamil Talukder, 23, from Sheffield, has had his sentence increased by five years after it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
The court heard that Talukder arrived in the UK from Bangladesh in October 2022 to study for a marketing degree.
He was employed as a carer and began caring for a severely disabled child in October 2023. However, covert recording by the child’s mum, who became suspicious, revealed that Talukder sexually abused the child on several occasions.
Victim personal statements reveal that the child distrusts male carers since his assault by Talukder.
The court also heard that Talukder sexually abused another child and was caught out when it was discovered that he had recorded the abuse on his phone.
Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP yesterday said:
Jamil Talukder preyed on a vulnerable child he was meant to be taking care of, as well as another young child.
He abused the trust that was placed in him for his own sexual gratification, and I welcome the Court’s increase to his sentence. I would like to extend my sympathies to his victims and their families.
On 27 February 2025, Jamil Talukder was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Sheffield Crown Court for six sexual abuse offences.
On 22 May 2025, his sentence was revised to eight years after it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
