National Audit Office Press Releases
|Printable version
Carer’s Allowance overpayment debt reaches £250 million
- Carer’s Allowance overpayment debt has increased from £150m in 2018-19
- In 2023-24 the government recovered £47m of Carer’s Allowance debt
- The government has made greater use of civil penalties, issuing 30,129 in 2023-24, and less use of administrative penalties or referring cases for prosecution
The total amount of outstanding Carer’s Allowance overpayment debt rose to £251.7 million in 2023-24, increasing from £150.2 million in 2018-19. Over the same period, the number of new overpayment cases identified each year fluctuated between 32,500 and 60,800, according to a new report from the National Audit Office (NAO).
In 2023-24, the Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) paid £3.7 billion in Carer’s Allowance to over 900,000 claimants. Currently a carer must earn no more than £151 a week and provide at least 35 hours of care a week to someone who receives a qualifying benefit to claim.
Overpayments occur when a claimant receives a payment they are not entitled to, or they receive the wrong amount. The eligibility rules for Carer’s Allowance create a ‘cliff-edge’ with no taper rate – a claimant is entitled to either the whole allowance or none of it – meaning significant overpayments can quickly build up.
In 2023-24, the most significant causes of new overpayment cases related to:
- claimants having earnings over the permitted limit (58% of cases).
- claimants ceasing to provide care (24% of cases).
- other reasons where the claimant no longer met the eligibility criteria, e.g. being in receipt of an overlapping benefit; the person being cared for had died (16% of cases).
The number of people with outstanding overpayment debt increased every year from 2018-19 to 2023-24 – rising from 80,169 to 136,730, an increase of 71%.
However, the average value of new Carer’s Allowance overpayments identified by DWP fell in each of the past four years, dropping from £1,471 in 2019-20 to £988 in 2023-24, suggesting that overpayments are being identified earlier.
Overall, from 2018-19 to 2023-24 DWP increased both the amount of Carer’s Allowance debt recovered and the amount written off. It recovered £28 million more in overpayments, and wrote off £6 million more, in 2023-24 than it did in 2018-19.
DWP has said it has a renewed focus on making sure all overpayments are detected and are either promptly referred to debt management for recovery or are written off.
DWP introduced the Verify Earnings and Pensions Service (VEPS) in 2018, which uses earnings information provided by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) to identify where a claimant may be being overpaid.
Since 2020-21, DWP has investigated around half of VEPS cases and stated that it would have to redeploy staff from other parts of the business to increase the number of cases investigated.
In 2022-23, 12,600 (25%) of the 50,000 VEPS cases that DWP investigated resulted in an overpayment being detected or prevented. DWP reports it has achieved £121 million in savings through investigating VEPS cases and is on course to exceed its target of £139 million by 2025-26.
The number of cases DWP referred for prosecution fell from 246 in 2018-19 to 54 in 2023-24. The highest-value suspected fraud case referred was £44,565 in 2022-23.
DWP can offer an ‘administrative penalty’ of £350 or 50% of the overpayment (whichever is greater, up to a maximum of £5,000) to a person as an alternative to prosecution – the number of administrative penalties has fallen significantly in recent years, from 774 in 2018-19 to 75 in 2023-24, a drop of 90%.
DWP also imposes ‘civil penalties’ of £50 – overall there has been an upward trend in its use of these – the number of civil penalties increased by 50% from 20,023 in 2018-19 to 30,129 in 2023-24.
In October 2024, DWP announced a review into Carer’s Allowance overpayments to cover how and why overpayments were accrued, operational changes to minimise future overpayment risk, and how DWP can best support those with overpayments.
Read the full report
Notes for editors
- Press notices and reports are available from the date of publication on the NAO website. Hard copies can be obtained by using the relevant links on our website.
- The Work and Pensions Committee held two oral evidence sessions in spring 2024 to follow up on an earlier inquiry. In May 2024, the then Chair of the Committee wrote to the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) to ask if we could set out the latest information on Carer’s Allowance, including on overpayment levels. In his reply, the C&AG agreed that, given the continuing concerns about the administration of this benefit, there would be value in us undertaking some further work on this area. The purpose of our work was to improve transparency and inform public debate about Carer’s Allowance. Our work was not designed to assess the value for money of DWP’s administration of Carer’s Allowance.
Original article link: https://www.nao.org.uk/press-releases/carers-allowance-overpayment-debt-reaches-250-million/
Latest News from
National Audit Office Press Releases
Prison expansion plan was ‘unrealistic and not prioritised’ – NAO04/12/2024 16:15:00
The prison capacity crisis is the result of previous governments’ failure to ensure that the number of prison places was aligned with criminal justice policies such as sentencing and police numbers. Coupled with delays in the current expansion plans, this has led to a reactive and expensive approach that will not meet future demand or deliver value for money in the long-term, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
Dental recovery plan unlikely to deliver target of 1.5m additional treatments28/11/2024 10:15:00
The dental recovery plan, launched in February 2024 with the aim that “everyone who needs to see a dentist will be able to,” is unlikely deliver an additional 1.5 million treatments by March 2025, which even if achieved would still mean 2.6 million fewer treatments compared to six years ago, according to a new report from the National Audit Office (NAO).
Spending watchdog disclaims government’s accounts for the first time27/11/2024 10:15:00
Backlogs in firms’ audits of England’s 426 local authorities have led to the National Audit Office (NAO) disclaiming the 2022-23 WGA for the first time.
Systems for managing conflicts of interest in the civil service not being implemented consistently22/11/2024 15:20:00
Gaps in how public bodies manage conflicts of interest among staff pose a risk to government’s ability to perform its functions objectively, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
BBC’s main commercial arm meets financial targets to grow business but faces challenges long-term20/11/2024 12:05:00
BBC Studios, the BBC’s main commercial arm, has returned £1.9 billion to the BBC by substantially growing its income and profits – reaching £1.8 billion and £202 million in 2023-24 – but needs to continue to evolve in a dynamic market to meet ambitious growth plans, a new National Audit Office (NAO) report has found.
Purchase of the Northeye site for asylum accommodation did not meet minimum standards15/11/2024 16:15:00
The Home Office’s quick acquisition of a new site for asylum accommodation, to meet government’s priority at the time to end the use of hotels for that purpose, led to it cutting corners and paying more than it needed to, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
Energy bills support schemes ‘undoubtedly successful at protecting majority of consumers’14/11/2024 15:15:00
Energy bills support successfully protected many people and businesses during 2022 and 2023 from rising energy prices, at a cost of £44 billion – two thirds lower than the original estimate of £139 billion – a new National Audit Office (NAO) report has found
Spending watchdog warns system for preventing cardiovascular disease isn’t working effectively14/11/2024 10:05:00
The NAO is today recommending a review of how NHS Health Checks are provided in England to help prevent cases of CVD that affects millions of people and costs the economy tens of billions pounds each year.
Government should publish a target date for ending cladding remediation05/11/2024 11:15:00
Publishing a target date for the completion of dangerous cladding remediation works and providing greater transparency on remediation performance are two key recommendations arising from a new National Audit Office report.