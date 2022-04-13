Carrick Glen hospital bought by NHS Ayrshire & Arran

Facility to become new National Treatment Centre.

A private healthcare hospital has been taken over by NHS Ayrshire & Arran to become part of the network of 10 national treatment centres (NTCs).

Carrick Glen clinic has been purchased for £1.8 million and will be the NTC in Ayr, specialising in orthopaedics.

The NTC Programme is a key pillar of planned NHS recovery and, once fully operational, the network of centres will deliver capacity for over 40,000 additional surgeries and procedures each year.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf announced the purchase during a visit to University Hospital Ayr where he met staff and patients at the orthopaedics services department.

Mr Yousaf said: "I am very pleased that Carrick Glen Hospital will become a National Treatment Centre, specialising in orthopaedics.

"These centres will mark the largest expansion in elective care capacity in NHS Scotland with an overall investment of over £400 million. We know that the pandemic has taken its toll on services like orthopaedics, but the network of NTCs will help address this and will be central to NHS recovery.

“I would like to thank the NHS Ayrshire & Arran team for their continued hard work and determination to progress the new Centre during a time of continued significant pressure.

"Within the next 12 months we expect the National Treatment Centres in Highland, Forth Valley, and Fife to come on stream, with a further expansion to the Golden Jubilee hospital becoming operational next summer. This expansion, along with the NTC in Ayrshire, will provide significant additional capacity in orthopaedics."

Dr Joellene Mitchell, Consultant Anaesthetist and co-clinical lead for the NTC Ayrshire & Arran said: "We are excited about the purchase of Carrick Glen Hospital to become NHS Ayrshire & Arran’s new National Treatment Centre and what that will mean for residents of Ayrshire and Arran.

“The NTC aims to create additional access to theatre sessions, increase orthopaedic inpatient beds and improve orthopaedic pathways through a whole scale review and redesign of processes, services, staffing and accommodation. It will complement the elective centre of excellence on the University Hospital Ayr site, and will mean that we can treat more patients, reducing waiting times and improving patient experience.”

Consultation with the staff affected is underway.

Background

NHS Ayrshire & Arran purchased Carrick Glen from Circle BMI on 31st March 2022. Circle Health Group will continue to occupy the building on a licence basis until 14th May 2022, at which time the NHS will take over occupancy of the building. Consultation with the 11 staff began on 1st April with Circle Health Group regarding future employment arrangements.

The NHS Recovery plan increased investment in NTCs to more than £400 million. In addition to the Golden Jubilee Eye Centre which opened in November 2021, and the phase 2 expansion of Golden Jubilee due to open in 2023, the network of NTCs will include the centres in Fife, Forth Valley, Highland, Grampian, Tayside and Lothian. The two additional centres in Ayrshire and Cumbernauld, announced last year, and the replacement of the Edinburgh Eye Pavilion create a network of 10 centres in total.