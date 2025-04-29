Cartrefi Conwy acquires key site in Rhos-on-Sea to deliver high-quality affordable housing

Cartrefi Conwy, a leading provider of social housing, has announced the successful acquisition of a key piece of land at Dinerth Road, Rhos-on-Sea, from the Welsh Government.

This acquisition sets the stage for a new housing development aimed at delivering much-needed, high-quality affordable homes for local residents.

The development directly addresses local housing needs identified in the Bay of Colwyn Place Plan, focusing on affordable housing and the repurposing of underutilised spaces.

Cartrefi Conwy has a strong track record of building well-designed, sustainable homes that not only offer modern living spaces but also contribute positively to the broader community.

The new homes at Dinerth Road will be carefully integrated into the local area, supporting a vision of a connected, sustainable, and inclusive neighbourhood. The development will adhere to placemaking principles, ensuring housing of high quality that enhances well-being, promotes green spaces, and enriches Rhos-on-Sea.

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, yesterday said:

I’m incredibly pleased with Carterfi Conwy’s commitment to community engagement and sustainable design principles, ensuring these new homes deliver both social and economic value for families and individuals in Rhos-on-Sea. We need more homes now and for the future and it’s so important that we continue to work and explore innovative approaches to increasing housing supply, and partnerships like this one demonstrate how we can achieve this goal together.

Cartrefi Conwy's Group Director of Resources, Peter Lewis, yesterday said:

We are delighted to have secured the Dinerth Road site and look forward to working with the local community to create high-quality, affordable homes that meet the needs of local people. This development represents a fantastic opportunity to provide sustainable housing in a way that respects and enhances the surrounding area.

Residents surrounding the site will receive a bilingual information pamphlet with further details, including contact information and support services.

Moving forward, Cartrefi Conwy will continue working closely with residents, stakeholders, and the Town Council to ensure the development aligns with community aspirations

Updates will be available through Cartrefi Conwy's website and social media channels.