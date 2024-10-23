Criminal Cases Review Commission
|Printable version
Case involving disputed confessions sent to Northern Ireland court
A case in which there are doubts about the integrity of interview statements has been sent to the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
Christopher Cummings was convicted at Belfast Crown Court in 1980 on one count of causing an explosion outside a branch of the Ulster Bank in Stewartstown, County Tyrone on New Year’s Eve 1978, and two counts of being a member of a proscribed organisation.
Mr Cummings was interviewed by police several times. Mr Cummings did not sign any statement presented to him by Police.
Police claimed he made admissions about the bombing and his connections to the Provisional IRA.
At trial the prosecution relied on these Police interviews and unsigned written statements, and the defence argued the statements had been fabricated. The defence argument wasn’t accepted, and Mr Cummings was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment, reduced to 12 years on appeal. He was released from prison in the late 1980s.
Mr Cummings applied to the CCRC in 2018 making several arguments about his conviction. The CCRC made a provisional decision not to refer the case.
However, Mr Cummings’ representatives obtained a new expert report which supported their contention that the Police statements could not be relied upon. The CCRC also identified new information about the previous conduct of some of the interviewing officers.
After further analysis, the CCRC believes there is now a real possibility the Court of Appeal will not uphold Mr Cummings’ conviction.
Notes to Editors
- The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It is based in Birmingham and is funded by the Ministry of Justice.
- There are currently 10 Commissioners who bring to the CCRC considerable experience from a wide variety of backgrounds. Commissioners are appointed by the monarch on the recommendation of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice. The Chairman, who is also a Commissioner, is not involved in the casework decision-making process.
- The CCRC usually receives around 1,500 applications for reviews (convictions and/or sentences) each year. Since starting work in 1997, the CCRC has referred around 3% of applications to the appeal courts.
- The CCRC considers whether, as a result of new evidence or argument, there is a real possibility that the conviction would not be upheld were a reference to be made. New evidence or argument is argument or evidence which has not been raised during the trial or on appeal. Applicants should usually have appealed first. A case can be referred in the absence of new evidence or argument or an earlier appeal only if there are “exceptional circumstances”.
- If a case is referred, it is then for the appeal court to decide whether the conviction is unsafe.
- More details about the role and work of the Criminal Cases Review Commission can be found at www.ccrc.gov.uk. The CCRC can be found on Twitter @ccrcupdate.
Original article link: https://ccrc.gov.uk/news/case-involving-disputed-confessions-sent-to-northern-ireland-court/
Latest News from
Criminal Cases Review Commission
Conviction for failing to produce an immigration document referred to the Crown Court21/10/2024 09:20:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred to the Crown Court a woman’s conviction for failing to produce an immigration document.
CCRC refers sexual offence conviction to the Court of Appeal14/10/2024 10:10:10
A sexual offence conviction has been referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), after it was discovered that evidence may not have been disclosed to the defence before trial.
CCRC launches library of every referral made since 199710/09/2024 15:10:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has today launched a public library of all the cases it has sent back to the courts since beginning work in 1997.
Crown Court quashes man’s conviction due to procedure breach09/09/2024 12:20:00
A man’s conviction for failure to provide a specimen of breath has been quashed by the Crown Court following a referral by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
Conviction involving EU driving license quashed by Northern Ireland Court06/09/2024 12:20:00
A conviction for driving without a license has been quashed by the County Court in Northern Ireland, after a referral by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) publishes report on its handling of the Andrew Malkinson case18/07/2024 16:10:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has today published the report by Chris Henley KC into the organisation’s handling of the Andrew Malkinson case.
Sentence for sex offences referred to the Court of Appeal08/07/2024 15:05:00
A sex offender’s sentence has been referred the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) as time he had spent on bail with a qualifying curfew wasn’t taken into consideration.
Possible breach of PACE leads to conviction referral from CCRC04/07/2024 12:10:00
A man’s conviction for failure to provide a specimen of breath is being referred to the Crown Court after a possible procedure breach by the police.
Potential error in conviction involving EU driving licence forms basis of referral to Northern Ireland court24/06/2024 09:20:00
A conviction for driving without a licence has been referred to the County Court in Northern Ireland because the driver held a valid Bulgarian licence at the time of the offence.