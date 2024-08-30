Case of Bluetongue virus BTV3 confirmed in Norfolk and Suffolk

Three new cases detected in the 2024/25 vector season – the original temporary control zone has been extended.

The UK Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer has confirmed three new cases of Bluetongue virus BTV3 on two new premises in Norfolk and Suffolk, bringing the total number of cases to four.

A temporary control zone (TCZ) has been put in place around the affected farms which will restrict movements of susceptible animals and their germinal products except under licence.

Keepers of cattle, sheep, other ruminants and camelids must remain vigilant and follow the restrictions on animal and germinal product movements that now apply in the zone. Further information on these restrictions and the licences that are available can be found here.

Surveillance is underway to determine if the virus is currently circulating in the UK. Given the current temperatures and midge activity, which spread the disease, there is a high risk of onward spread in the UK.

There have been a rising number of the cases in Northern Europe and the Chief Veterinary Officer recently called for increased vigilance and responsible sourcing of livestock.

Farmers should continue to monitor their animals frequently for clinical signs and report suspicion of disease immediately, they should also make sure their animals and land are registered with APHA so keepers can be kept informed and animals easily located.

Farmers are also reminded that free testing remains available for animals moving from the highest risk counties to live elsewhere in Great Britain or to be sold at a market within a high-risk county where there will be buyers from outside the high-risk counties.

UK Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer Ele Brown said:

Bluetongue does not pose a threat to human health or food safety, but the disease can impact livestock farms, and cause productivity issues. These are the first few cases in England where animals have shown clinical signs and been unwell from infection with bluetongue. These detections are a clear reminder of the threat of the disease: farmers and their vets must remain vigilant and report any suspicions to APHA.

Bluetongue virus is primarily transmitted by midge bites and affects cattle, goats, sheep, goats, deer and camelids such as llamas and alpacas. The impacts on susceptible animals can vary greatly – some show no clinical signs or effects at all while for others it can cause productivity issues such as reduced milk yield, while in the most severe cases can be fatal for infected animals.

It does not affect people, and meat and milk from infected animals are safe to eat and drink.

BTV is a notifiable disease. Suspicion of BTV in animals in England must be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency on 03000 200 301.

In Wales, suspected disease should be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency on 03003 038 268.

In Scotland, you should contact your local Field Services Office if you suspect bluetongue. In Northern Ireland please report to the DAERA Helpline on 0300 200 7840 or by contacting the local DAERA Direct Veterinary Office.

More information about bluetongue is available here.