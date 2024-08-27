Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Case of Bluetongue virus BTV3 confirmed near Haddiscoe, South Norfolk
It is the first case detected in the 2024/25 vector season - a 20km temporary control zone has been put in place around the affected farm.
The UK Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer has confirmed a case of Bluetongue virus BTV3 in a single sheep at a premises near Haddiscoe, South Norfolk, the first case detected in the 2024/25 vector season.
A 20km temporary control zone (TCZ) has been put in place around the affected farm which will restrict movements of susceptible animals and their germinal products except under license.
Keepers of cattle, sheep, other ruminants and camelids must remain vigilant and follow the restrictions on animal and germinal product movements that now apply in the zone. Further information on these restrictions can be found here.
Surveillance is underway to determine if the virus is currently circulating in the UK. Given the current temperatures and midge activity, which spread the disease, there is a high risk of onward spread in the UK.
There have been a rising number of the cases in Northern Europe and the Chief Veterinary Officer recently called for increased vigilance and responsible sourcing of livestock.
Farmers should continue to monitor their animals frequently for clinical signs and report suspicion of disease immediately, they should also make sure their animals and land are registered with APHA so keepers can be kept informed and animals easily located.
Farmers are also reminded that free testing remains available for animals moving from the highest risk counties to live elsewhere in Great Britain or to be sold at a market within a high-risk county where there will be buyers from outside the high-risk counties.
UK Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer Ele Brown yesterday said:
Bluetongue does not pose a threat to human health or food safety, but the disease can impact livestock farms, and cause productivity issues. This is the first animal in England that has shown clinical signs and been unwell from infection with bluetongue.
This detection is a clear reminder of the threat of the disease: farmers and their vets must remain vigilant and report any suspicions to APHA.
Bluetongue virus is primarily transmitted by midge bites and affects cattle, goats, sheep, goats, deer and camelids such as llamas and alpacas. The impacts on susceptible animals can vary greatly – some show no clinical signs or effects at all while for others it can cause productivity issues such as reduced milk yield, while in the most severe cases can be fatal for infected animals.
It does not affect people, and meat and milk from infected animals are safe to eat and drink.
BTV is a notifiable disease. Suspicion of BTV in animals in England must be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency on 03000 200 301
More information about bluetongue is available here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/case-of-bluetongue-virus-btv3-confirmed-near-haddiscoe-south-norfolk
