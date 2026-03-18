Cases of invasive meningococcal disease notified in Kent

Update 18 March

The UK Health Security Agency is continuing to investigate an outbreak of meningococcal disease in Kent. As of 5pm on 17 March, 9 laboratory cases are confirmed and 11 notifications remain under investigation, bringing the total to 20. Six of the confirmed cases are confirmed to be group B meningococcal disease.

Sadly 2 people have died, with no further deaths since the last update.

One individual who had resided in Kent presented to a London hospital with no community contacts in London. All those affected who are currently linked to the outbreak are young adults. UKHSA is aware of a baby with confirmed Meningococcal group B infection who is not currently linked to the outbreak but UKHSA will continue to investigate this case.

This is a rapidly evolving situation and there may be further cases as those with symptoms are encouraged to seek medical advice.

Antibiotics remain the most effective treatment to limit the spread of invasive meningococcal disease. So far, over 2,500 doses have been given to students, close contacts and others including some of those who attended Club Chemistry between 5 and 7 March.

GPs across the country will today be advised to prescribe antibiotics to anyone who visited Club Chemistry between 5 and 7 March and to University of Kent students, if they have been asked to seek preventative treatment. This is so that anyone who has travelled home, or away from Kent, can easily access this important preventative treatment close to them.

Given the severity of the outbreak, and as an additional precautionary measure, a targeted vaccination programme will begin, starting with students that are residents of the Canterbury Campus Halls of Residence at the University of Kent who will be contacted directly. Initially, it’s expected that up to 5,000 students will be contacted and offered the vaccine. UKHSA will continue to assess ongoing risk to other populations and the programme may be extended.

UKHSA also continues to advise anyone who visited Club Chemistry on 5, 6 or 7 March to come forward for preventative antibiotic treatment as a precautionary measure. This can be collected from the following sites, which remain open whilst people are still coming forward for the preventative treatment:

Gate Clinic, Kent and Canterbury Hospital, Ethelbert Road, Canterbury, CT1 3NG - open from 8.30am to 7.30pm. Westgate Hall, Westgate Hall Road, Canterbury, Kent, CT1 2BT- open from 8.30am to 7.30pm. Carey Building, Thanet Hub, Margate Northwood Rd, Westwood, Broadstairs, CT10 2WA - open from 8.30am to 7.30pm. Senate Building at University of Kent, CT2 7NZ – open from 9am to 8pm.

Meningococcal disease can progress rapidly. Signs and symptoms of meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia can include a fever, headache, rapid breathing, drowsiness, shivering, vomiting and cold hands and feet. Septicaemia can also cause a characteristic rash that does not fade when pressed with a glass.

Early symptoms can often be confused with other illnesses such as a cold, flu or hangover and students are particularly at risk of missing the early warning signs. If you or anyone you know develops any of these symptoms, seek medical help immediately by contacting a GP, calling NHS 111 or dialling 999 in an emergency. Knowing the signs and taking early treatment can be lifesaving.

Trish Mannes, UKHSA Regional Deputy Director for the South East, said:

Around 2,500 doses of antibiotics have now been administered across sites in Kent and we continue to encourage close contacts to come forward for the treatment. This includes those offered at the University of Kent and anyone who visited Club Chemistry between 5-7 March. This is the main intervention that will help protect people and halt the spread of the outbreak. As a further precaution and together with the NHS, we are beginning to roll out a targeted MenB vaccination programme. This will initially be offered to 5,000 university of Kent students resident at the Canterbury campus, with the possibility that it may be extended, as it is kept under continual review. If you think you may have symptoms of meningitis, don’t hesitate to seek medical help by contacting your GP or calling NHS 111. Seeking early treatment can save lives.

UKHSA is coordinating a national response to the outbreak. This does not mean a national NHS incident has been declared. A national incident is a formal operational status used when the health service is under significant system-wide pressure, which is not the case with this outbreak. NHS services continue to operate as normal.

Background

Meningococcal disease (meningitis and septicaemia) is an uncommon but serious disease caused by meningococcal bacteria. Very occasionally, the meningococcal bacteria can cause serious illness, (inflammation of the lining of the brain) and septicaemia (blood poisoning), which can rapidly lead to sepsis.

The onset of illness is often sudden and early diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics are vital.

Early symptoms, which may not always be present, include:

a rash that doesn’t fade when pressed with a glass

sudden onset of high fever

severe and worsening headache

stiff neck

vomiting and diarrhoea

joint and muscle pain

dislike of bright lights

very cold hands and feet

seizures

confusion/delirium

extreme sleepiness/difficulty waking

Young people going on to university or college for the first time are particularly at risk of meningitis because they newly mix with so many other students, some of whom are unknowingly carrying the bacteria at the back of their nose and throat.

There are numerous strains of the meningococcal infection. The MenACWY vaccination gives good protection against MenA, MenC, MenW, and MenY and is routinely offered to teenagers in school Years 9 and 10. However, this vaccine does not protect against all forms of meningococcal infection. Other strains such as MenB can circulate in young adults, which is why it’s important to know how to spot the symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia as early detection and treatment can save lives.

Further information on meningococcal disease

Meningitis - NHS

The Meningitis Research Foundation

Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

UK: 080 8800 3344

Republic of Ireland: 1800 41 33 44 Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pmUK: 080 8800 3344Republic of Ireland: 1800 41 33 44

Meningitis Now

0808 80 10 388

(9am to 4pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 1pm Friday) 0808 80 10 388(9am to 4pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 1pm Friday)

Update 17 March

The UK Health Security Agency is continuing to investigate an outbreak of meningococcal disease in Kent. As of 5pm on 16 March, 4 laboratory cases are confirmed and 11 notifications remain under investigation, bringing the total to 15. Sadly, this includes 2 people who are known to have died. This is a rapidly evolving situation and there may be further cases as those with symptoms are encouraged to seek medical advice.

Investigations have confirmed that some of the cases are group B meningococcal disease. From 2015, the MenB vaccine has been available on the NHS as part of routine childhood immunisations and so those aged over 10 have not received it as part of the routine schedule.

Given the severity of the situation, a small targeted vaccination programme will begin starting with students resident at Canterbury Campus Halls of Residence at the University of Kent in the coming days. The vaccination programme may be expanded further as UKHSA continues to assess any ongoing risk to other populations. For now, the priority remains for those offered antibiotics to come forward as this is highly effective at preventing the disease and transmission.

Some of the cases visited Club Chemistry in Canterbury between 5 and 7 March prior to becoming unwell. UKHSA’s health protection team is working closely with the nightclub and partners including the University of Kent to limit the spread. Students needing antibiotics have been offered them through the university.

The UKHSA is advising anyone who visited Club Chemistry on 5 March, 6 March or 7 March to come forward for preventative antibiotic treatment as a precautionary measure. This can be collected from the following sites:

Gate Clinic, Kent and Canterbury Hospital, Ethelbert Road, Canterbury, CT1 3NG - open from 8.30am to 7.30pm on Tuesday 17 March. Westgate Hall, Westgate Hall Road, Canterbury, Kent, CT1 2BT. Planned to be open from 8.30am to 7.30pm on Tuesday 17 March. Carey Building, Thanet Hub, Margate Northwood Rd, Westwood, Broadstairs, CT10 2WA. Planned to be open from 8.30am to 7.30pm on Tuesday 17 March. Senate Building at University of Kent, CT2 7NZ – open from 9am to 8pm on Tuesday 17 March.

Meningococcal disease can progress rapidly. Signs and symptoms of meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia can include a fever, headache, rapid breathing, drowsiness, shivering, vomiting and cold hands and feet. Septicaemia can also cause a characteristic rash that does not fade when pressed with a glass.

Early symptoms can often be confused with other illnesses such as a cold, flu or hangover and students are particularly at risk of missing the early warning signs. If you or anyone you know develops any of these symptoms, seek medical help immediately by contacting a GP, calling NHS 111 or dialling 999 in an emergency. Knowing the signs and taking early treatment can be lifesaving.

Trish Mannes, UKHSA Regional Deputy Director for the South East, said:

People who need antibiotic treatment are responding to our calls to come forward and we are working closely with the NHS to ensure these are offered at the various sites throughout today. Once again we remind anyone who visited Club Chemistry between 5 and 7 March to come forward for preventative antibiotic treatment as a precaution, as well as those offered antibiotics at the university. Investigations have now confirmed that some of the cases are Men B. It is important to be aware that the MenACWY vaccine routinely offered to teenagers does not protect against Men B, which is why knowing the symptoms and seeking early treatment is so important. If you think you may have symptoms of meningitis, do not hesitate to seek medical help by contacting your GP or calling NHS 111.

As part of the incident response, UKHSA has written to schools in Kent providing guidance and advice, and continues to work with schools where cases have been identified.

Update 16 March

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is continuing to investigate an outbreak of meningococcal disease in Kent with 13 cases notified since 13 March. Sadly, this includes 2 people who are known to have died.

Investigations have confirmed some of the cases visited Club Chemistry in Canterbury between 5 to 7 March prior to becoming unwell. UKHSA’s health protection team is working closely with the nightclub and partners including the University of Kent to limit the spread.

UKHSA is now advising anyone who visited Club Chemistry on 5 March, 6 March or 7 March to come forward for preventative antibiotic treatment as a precautionary measure. This can be collected from the following sites:

Senate Building at University of Kent, CT2 7NZ – open until 8pm on Monday 16 March (queue closes 7.15pm) and from 9am to 8pm on Tuesday 17 March. Gate Clinic, Kent and Canterbury Hospital, Ethelbert Road, Canterbury, CT1 3NG - open until 8pm on Monday 16 March and planned to open from 8.30am to 7.30pm on Tuesday 17 March. Westgate Hall, Westgate Hall Road, Canterbury, Kent, CT1 2BT. Planned to be open from 8.30am to 7.30pm on Tuesday 17 March. Carey Building, Thanet Hub, Margate Northwood Rd, Westwood, Broadstairs, CT10 2WA. Planned to be open from 8.30am to 7.30 pm on Tuesday 17 March.

Advice has been issued to 16,000 staff and students at the University of Kent, where antibiotics are also being offered to those who need them.

Meningococcal disease can progress rapidly. Signs and symptoms of meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia can include a fever, headache, rapid breathing, drowsiness, shivering, vomiting, and cold hands and feet. Septicaemia can also cause a characteristic rash that does not fade when pressed with a glass.

Early symptoms can often be confused with other illnesses such as a cold, flu or hangover, and students are particularly at risk of missing the early warning signs. If you or anyone you know develops any of these symptoms, seek medical help immediately by contacting a GP, calling NHS 111 or dialling 999 in an emergency. Knowing the signs and taking early treatment can be lifesaving.

Trish Mannes, UKHSA Regional Deputy Director for the South East, said:

Our thoughts remain with the friends and family involved and we understand that many people in the university and wider community will be affected by this sad news. Our investigations have identified that some cases visited Club Chemistry in Canterbury and it is important that anyone who visited the club between 5 and 7 March now comes forward for preventative antibiotic treatment as a precaution, as well as those offered antibiotics at the university – these students are being contacted directly through the university. If you think you may have symptoms of meningitis, do not hesitate to seek medical help by contacting your GP or calling NHS 111.

Previous

Statement issued by the UK Health Security Agency on 15 March 2026.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and NHS are arranging antibiotics for some students in the Canterbury area of Kent following a number of cases of invasive meningococcal disease. The specific strain has not been identified at the present time.

From 13 to 15 March 2026, 13 cases were notified with signs and symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia to UKHSA. Sadly, 2 people are known to have died.

UKHSA and the University of Kent are issuing advice to staff and students. Specialists at UKHSA are interviewing affected individuals and their families to help identify all close contacts and arrange antibiotics to limit spread.

Anyone who becomes unwell with symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia should seek medical help urgently at the closest Accident and Emergency Department or by dialling 999. Early treatment can be lifesaving.

Trish Mannes, UKHSA Regional Deputy Director for the South East, said: