Cases of Salmonella and Campylobacter highest in a decade

Both Campylobacter and Salmonella cases show a 17.1% increase from 2023 to 2024.

The latest UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) annual data shows a significant rise in Campylobacter and Salmonella infections in England compared to the previous year. UKHSA is reminding people to take precautionary measures against catching these bacteria, which are common causes of food poisoning. Young children, elderly adults and those with weakened immune systems should take extra care as they are at higher risk of developing severe illness.

Campylobacter cases have increased by 17.1% from 60,055 in 2023 to 70,352 in 2024, reaching 121.9 reports per 100,000 population. This represents the highest number of cases recorded in the past decade. Adults aged 50 to 79 years account for 44% of all reports. Similarly, Salmonella infections reached a decade high, with a 17.1% increase from 2023, rising from 8,872 cases in 2023 to 10,388 cases in 2024. Children under 10 years old were particularly affected, accounting for 21.5% of cases.

Campylobacter and Salmonella infections are usually caught by eating contaminated food, including poultry, meat, eggs, raw fruit or vegetables, and unpasteurised milk products. Infection may also occur through close contact with people with the infection – particularly in household settings – and by cross-contamination in the kitchen, for example when utensils are used for both cooked and uncooked foods.

UKHSA and Food Standard Agency (FSA) experts are investigating further with partner agencies to understand the reasons behind this increase in Salmonella and Campylobacter cases.

Cases of the parasite Cryptosporidium decreased by 16.4% compared to 2023, with 5,708 cases reported in 2024, although this was the second highest number of cases reported in the past decade. The number of infections in April 2024 were unusually high, associated with large outbreaks linked to lambing events and petting farm venues, and an outbreak in South Devon associated with mains water.

The 2023 data for Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) shows a slight decrease of 2.2% compared to 2022 overall. The higher rate in 2022 was likely explained by a large STEC O157 outbreak. In 2023, even if the overall number of STEC cases decreased slightly, the number of STEC non-O157 cases increased by 14% (from 1,988 cases in 2022 to 2,260 cases in 2023). This was likely attributable to an increase in the number of diagnostic laboratories using Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) in recent years, which lead to a significant increase in the detection of non-O157 STEC in England.

Both Cryptosporidium and STEC can be transmitted through direct or indirect contact with animals or their environments, contact with faeces (such as, during nappy changing), consumption or handling of contaminated food or water, and person-to-person contact.

All these gastrointestinal infections can cause similar symptoms, including diarrhoea (sometimes bloody), stomach pains and cramps, vomiting and mild fever. Whilst most people recover within one to two weeks of infection, young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems face higher risks of developing serious illness or complications. In severe cases, STEC can cause haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS), a serious and potentially life-threatening condition primarily affecting the kidneys.

Dr Gauri Godbole, Deputy Director, Gastrointestinal infections at UKHSA said:

Our extensive surveillance is showing high levels of gastrointestinal infections in England. We continue to work closely with partners to detect, investigate and halt the spread of infections. These infections spread in many ways, including through contaminated food or water, contact with an infected person as well as contact with an infected animal or their environment. Washing hands thoroughly with soap and water, particularly after using the toilet or handling raw meat, before meals and after contact with animals or farms can prevent infections. Additionally, anyone experiencing diarrhoea or vomiting should avoid handling or preparing food for others. Do not return to work, and children should not attend school or nursery, until at least 48 hours after symptoms have subsided.

Dr James Cooper, Deputy Director of Food Policy at the FSA, said:

Public safety is our highest priority. The FSA works closely with UKHSA and other partners to monitor and assess the latest foodborne disease data. We are working together to understand the reasons behind the rise in Campylobacter and Salmonella cases, as well as trends in other pathogens. This analysis will help us take the necessary action to protect public health. We’ve launched a new campaign to help people stay safe - find out more on food.gov.uk. We’re also working with industry and local authorities to support businesses to meet their legal responsibility to make sure food is safe. Consumers can further protect themselves by checking Food Hygiene Ratings on food.gov.uk. When preparing food at home, people can reduce their risk of food poisoning by following good hygiene practices and by following advice on the 4Cs of food hygiene: chilling, cleaning, cooking, and avoiding cross-contamination.

Following good food hygiene and the 4Cs when preparing food can help protect you and others from food poisoning:

For more details, please visit: Food Standards Agency: Food safety and hygiene at home .