Casey Commission Terms of Reference - LGA response
Cllr David Fothergill, Chair of the LGA Community Wellbeing Board, responded to the publication of the Terms of Reference for the Casey Commission on the future of adult social care
“This announcement marks a crucial starting moment in securing the best possible future for adult social care.
“Positive and meaningful reform of adult social care is something we should all be interested in. At its best, it helps adults live the lives they want, plays a crucial role alongside other public services, such as the NHS, and is a major employer in communities across the country.
“However, the Commission faces a challenging task, with its work taking place amidst a landscape of budgetary and practical obstacles which must be overcome if we are to build a system we can all be proud of.
“Crucial to achieving the Commission’s objectives will be drawing on the vast experience of councils, who play an essential role in designing and delivering these services in collaboration with many local partners. Most importantly, the views, experiences and hopes of people who draw on care – and their loved ones – must sit at the heart of this work.
“Key issues the Commission must address include establishing a far greater emphasis on prevention, earlier action and support. Likewise, tackling the recruitment and retention challenges facing the workforce must be a priority. This will require looking at pay, and a fully funded Fair Pay Agreement is part of the solution, but focus must also be given to training, development, and progression for the workforce, with local government’s critical role in the Adult Social Care Negotiating Body clearly recognised.
“Lastly, while we recognise the Commission’s timescales, we urge the Government to revisit these to reflect the urgency of the situation, and the reality that people and organisations have already waited long enough for real change.
“The LGA, with its unique cross-party structure, stands ready to work closely with the Commission in the months ahead and calls on the Government to use the forthcoming Spending Review to provide the funding needed to stabilise the sector in the short-term and lay solid foundations for the longer-term reforms the Commission will be proposing.”
Notes to Editors:
While the links between adult social care and health are clear and important, it is important to avoid care and support being seen predominantly through the lens of the NHS and the challenges facing our health service. Adult social care matters in its own right and is not simply an adjunct of the NHS.
