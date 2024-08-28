Cash boost helps young people make strides into the world of work

Organisations supporting children, teenagers and young adults across Scotland are today (28th August 2024) receiving a share of £1,792,828.

Young Start funding, delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund, awards money from dormant bank accounts to projects that help young people reach their full potential.

Young Start Table of Awards August 2024 [PDF 136KB]

Forth Valley Disability Sport (FVDS)

Forth Valley Disability Sport (FVDS) is one of the successful 22 groups which will deliver projects run for and by young people.

The charity offers sporting opportunities and physical activities to individuals with a physical, sensory or intellectual disability within the Forth Valley area but as Nicola Moriarty, Forth Valley Disability Sport Coordinator points out, the organisation is about so much more than just sport.

“The charity does more than help people to get physically active, it also encourages them to have a close social network through volunteering.”

"Using sport as a vehicle, this funding will allow our staff to support young people to make the often-difficult transition from school to further education and then from further education to volunteering or paid employment.”

One young person who has seen the benefits of volunteering with FVDS and their national Governing body, Scottish Disability Sport is 18-year-old, Charlotte Askham who has been volunteering with the organisation for nine months and is keen to get others to join her.

Charlotte is so enthusiastic about the work she does at FVDS that she has recently become a member of their youth panel.

“I love being able to make a difference and have a voice within disability sport.

FVDS provides so many opportunities in the area and there’s always something to get involved in.

“I recently took on the role of social media representative, promoting FVDS events so that more people know about what we do and how to join us.

“I’m always learning something new through volunteering with the charity and I’m excited to see what I can do next.”

Another project that will see young people benefit from this latest round of funding and take the exciting next steps towards employability is, The Devil’s Porridge museum run by East Riggs and Gretna Heritage Group.

This group will use the £97,100 of funding to support a youth volunteering and 8mentorship programme.

The Devil’s Porridge museum tells the story of HM Factory Gretna, the largest munitions factory in the world during the first world war.

The sense of community was very evident during war times and it’s been crucial in the creating and running of the museum for the past twenty years. Now younger members of the local community are being encouraged and supported to play an active role and make a positive contribution through this youth empowerment programme.

Aiming to offer more than any school trip, the young people will be immersed in the running of the museum, learning new skills like curating collections, delivering events and interacting with the public in hospitality roles.

Commenting on the project Rebecca Short, Curator at The Devil’s Porridge museum where the young people will be based said: ,

“This project's primary goal is to equip our community's young members with essential skills and experiences that will significantly enhance their confidence and employability.

"Whether the young people have a keen interest in history and heritage or have their sights firmly set on a career in the arts, taking part this latest project with East Riggs and Gretna Heritage Group will ensure that they leave with an improved sense of wellbeing and the skills needed embark on meaningful employment in the future."

“With this generous support, we look forward to encouraging personal growth and positively impacting our community.”

As well as distributing dormant asset funding in Scotland through the Young Start fund, The National Lottery Community Fund distributes funding on behalf of National Lottery players who raise more than £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK.

Announcing the funding Kate Still, Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund Scotland said: “We’re thrilled to be able to continue funding such a broad range of vital projects for young people all over Scotland. Young people sharing their stories remind us how important these groups are, and how many young lives are improved by Young Start funding.”

Young Start helps young people aged eight to 24 become more confident and play an active part in realising their potential. Funding of up to £100,000 is available for youth led projects. Groups can apply by emailing advicescotland@tnlcommunityfund.org.uk or calling 0300 123 7110.

Find out more at: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/programmes/young-start

