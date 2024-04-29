National Crime Agency
Cash couriers who smuggled millions in suitcases are sentenced
Six more members of a money laundering network which smuggled more than £100 million out of the UK to the UAE have been sentenced following an investigation by the National Crime Agency.
The network transported the cash to Dubai during 83 separate trips between November 2019 and October 2020, overseen by ringleader Abdullah Alfalasi, 48, who was jailed for more than nine years in July 2022.
The couriers, who were paid between £3,000-5,000 for each trip and would be booked on business class flights due to the extra luggage allowance, communicated on WhatsApp groups including one titled ’Sunshine and lollipops’.
Paige Henry, 26, from Birmingham, Samantha Horst, 51, from Staines-upon-Thames, Craig Bramall, 42, from Wigan, Bridget Taylor, 44, from Edinburgh, Ali Al-Nawab, 40, and Mehdi Amrollahbibiyouki, 41, both from London, were all sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court.
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/cash-couriers-who-smuggled-millions-in-suitcases-are-sentenced
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
NCA issues urgent warning about ‘sextortion’29/04/2024 15:25:00
The National Crime Agency has issued an alert to hundreds of thousands of education professionals following a considerable increase in global cases of financially motivated sexual extortion – a type of online blackmail widely known as ‘sextortion’.
Illegal firearms buyer is jailed29/04/2024 12:33:00
Illegal and potentially lethal firearms have been taken out of circulation and their owner jailed, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Four arrested in UK in joint NCA-French operation targeting alleged Vietnamese Facebook people smugglers26/04/2024 16:25:00
Four Vietnamese nationals have been arrested by the National Crime Agency in Deptford, Croydon and Leicester as part of a major joint UK-French investigation into alleged small boats people smugglers advertising crossings on Facebook.
Arrests made over deadly Channel crossing25/04/2024 16:15:00
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and entering the UK illegally, as part of an investigation into a Channel boat crossing which resulted in the deaths of a number of migrants, including a child, off the French coast recently (23 April).
Dutch national faces decade behind bars for cocaine smuggle attempt25/04/2024 11:15:00
A 41-year-old man who was caught with a car boot full of cocaine at an Essex port has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Albanian people smuggler jailed over small boats crossings23/04/2024 15:15:15
An Albanian man who organised small boats crossings for migrants, including children as young as five, has been jailed after a National Crime Agency investigation.
European police chiefs call for end-to-end encryption roll out to include public protection measures22/04/2024 16:15:00
The Director General of the National Crime Agency and European Police Chiefs are calling for industry and governments to take urgent action to ensure public safety across technology platforms.
Pair jailed for attempt to smuggle migrants out of the UK22/04/2024 09:15:00
Two men who attempted to smuggle migrants from the UK to France in the back of a lorry have been sentenced following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Operation Venetic: Senior leader of Merseyside gang that shipped class A drugs between England and Scotland is convicted17/04/2024 12:10:00
A high-ranking member of an organised crime group (OCG) that trafficked heroin and cocaine has been convicted following his extradition by the National Crime Agency.