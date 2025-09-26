CashBack for Communities supports thousands of young people

Report highlights impact of programme.

A programme funded from the seized assets of criminals delivered £6.2 million funding to support over 15,000 young people during 2024-25.

The money has been used by Cashback for Communities to support 29 organisations delivering projects that divert young people away from anti-social behaviour and crime.

A report into the second year of the programme’s three-year funding phase, which runs from April 2023 to March 2026, showed that after taking part in CashBack for Communities projects:

8,881 young people reported that they were less likely to engage in criminal or anti-social behaviour

7,049 young people reported they had reduced involvement in anti-social or criminal activity

11,810 young people reported an increase in their wellbeing

10,524 young people reported positive changes in behaviour

Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said:

“This report highlights the success of the Cashback for Communities programme which helps to divert young people from crime and anti-social behaviour and to make informed choices about their future — choices that positively impact them, their families and communities. “It is more than an early intervention programme - partners provide a range of support and activities offering safe spaces, trusted adults and opportunities that benefit young people to feel supported and inspired to thrive. “Since 2008, CashBack has committed £156 million to supporting around 1.4 million young people across all 32 local authorities. Cashback’s success is also testament to the work of law enforcement partners in disrupting organised crime groups – bringing them to justice and seizing their ill-gotten gains, using them to deliver a successful programme across the country.”

