Scottish Government
|Printable version
CashBack for Communities supports thousands of young people
Report highlights impact of programme.
A programme funded from the seized assets of criminals delivered £6.2 million funding to support over 15,000 young people during 2024-25.
The money has been used by Cashback for Communities to support 29 organisations delivering projects that divert young people away from anti-social behaviour and crime.
A report into the second year of the programme’s three-year funding phase, which runs from April 2023 to March 2026, showed that after taking part in CashBack for Communities projects:
- 8,881 young people reported that they were less likely to engage in criminal or anti-social behaviour
- 7,049 young people reported they had reduced involvement in anti-social or criminal activity
- 11,810 young people reported an increase in their wellbeing
- 10,524 young people reported positive changes in behaviour
Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said:
“This report highlights the success of the Cashback for Communities programme which helps to divert young people from crime and anti-social behaviour and to make informed choices about their future — choices that positively impact them, their families and communities.
“It is more than an early intervention programme - partners provide a range of support and activities offering safe spaces, trusted adults and opportunities that benefit young people to feel supported and inspired to thrive.
“Since 2008, CashBack has committed £156 million to supporting around 1.4 million young people across all 32 local authorities. Cashback’s success is also testament to the work of law enforcement partners in disrupting organised crime groups – bringing them to justice and seizing their ill-gotten gains, using them to deliver a successful programme across the country.”
Background
- Launch of CashBack for Communities Impact Report 2024-2025 – CashBack for Communities
- More information on the CashBack for Communities programme.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/cashback-for-communities-supports-thousands-of-young-people/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Supporting community cohesion26/09/2025 13:05:00
£300,000 more to help third sector strengthen communities.
Fiscal framework outturn report: 202526/09/2025 12:05:00
The Fiscal Framework Outturn Report 2025 publishes outturn and reconciliation information for Scottish Income Tax, Scottish Landfill Tax, Land and Buildings Transaction Tax and devolved Social Security benefits, as well as updates on borrowing and the Scotland Reserve.
Funding long COVID services25/09/2025 15:05:00
New year-on-year investment in specialist services will help address long-term effects caused by COVID-19 and other similar health conditions.
Fair Work Action Plan Impact Report 202525/09/2025 13:05:00
The first annual report on the delivery of the Fair Work Action Plan (FWAP).
Fish and shellfish farm consultation25/09/2025 12:05:00
Views are being sought on changes to the regulation of deposits from fish and shellfish farms to simplify the consenting process.
Enhanced community eye care25/09/2025 11:05:00
New service expected to free up 20,000 hospital appointments a year.
Monthly GDP Estimates for July24/09/2025 16:15:00
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland
Eradicating child poverty “a truly national mission”24/09/2025 15:15:00
First Minister leads summit with front-line practitioners.
Innovation to transform lives of stroke patients24/09/2025 14:15:00
Improved monitors to reduce the risk of further strokes.