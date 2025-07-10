Cash-First Programme: interim evaluation - updated

Interim findings from a process and impact evaluation of the Scottish Government's Cash-First Programme. The Programme supports new local partnership work to deliver Cash-First interventions across eight delivery partner areas.

Executive Summary

Introduction

The ‘Cash-First: Towards Ending the Need for Food Banks in Scotland’ Plan (the Plan) sets out the Scottish Government’s ambition for a Scotland without the need for food banks. The Plan contains nine distinct actions over three years (2023-2026) to improve the response to crisis, using a Cash-First approach so that fewer people need to turn to food parcels.

Action 1 in the Plan is to support new local partnership work to deliver Cash-First. This Cash-First Programme (the Programme) is a two-year fund of up to £1.8 million. The approach prioritises beneficiaries’ dignity and autonomy, enabling people to make their own choices to meet their essential needs.

The eight Delivery Partners are:

Aberdeen City, led by Aberdeen Council of Voluntary Organisations (ACVO)

Aberdeenshire, led by Aberdeenshire Council

City of Edinburgh, led by Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership

Fife, led by Fife Council

Glasgow City, led by Glasgow Centre for Population Health

North Lanarkshire, led by North Lanarkshire Council

Orkney, led by Voluntary Action Orkney

West Dunbartonshire, led by West Dunbartonshire Council

The eight Delivery Partners are supported by a Learning Partner to provide advice and share learning.

Each Delivery Partner is taking a tailored approach that is shaped by local need, service infrastructure, and challenges. Some are delivering direct advice and support, and others are focussing on mapping local pathways and undertaking smaller tests of change.

Research aims

The Programme evaluation is assessing the implementation of Cash-First activities by Delivery Partners, the role of the Learning Partner, and the impact of the Programme as a whole.

This report reviews the first year of Programme activity, which is defined as April 2024-December 2024.

The Programme evaluation addresses the following overarching research questions:

Has the Programme been implemented and delivered as intended?

What has been produced as a result of the Programme?

What difference has the Programme made and for whom?

A mixed methodology is being used to undertake the evaluation, consisting of qualitative and quantitative methods across the eight Delivery Partners. As the evaluation progressed, it became clear that not all aspects of the methodology would be appropriate for every area due to the differences between the Delivery Partner approaches and implementation timelines. Reflecting the different approaches in each area, the methodology and research tools have been used flexibly, although there has been a high degree of consistency to allow for a Programme-level evaluation.

Has the programme been implemented and delivered as intended?

The Cash-First Programme has largely been implemented as intended.

There is a good understanding of the aims of Cash-First amongst Delivery Partners. However, amongst wider stakeholders, the Cash-First approach is not universally understood or always viewed as an appropriate intervention, and confidence in Cash-First among some local stakeholders can be limited.

Indeed, Delivery Partners have encountered some persistent negative views about Cash-First approaches across both public and third sector organisations.

There is a fragmented and cluttered service landscape meaning that activities to address food insecurity can often be hidden. Despite this, Delivery Partners can mobilise quickly and effectively to implement Cash-First when building on existing organisational relationships.

There is evidence of some tension between Delivery Partners implementing Cash-First approaches and other services providing emergency food. Food banks are sometimes viewed as a core service and Cash-First can be perceived as a threat to this.

The Learning Partner is a valued resource that provides good support to Delivery Partners.

Delivery Partners all use available data and knowledge to plan and shape local projects. However, data on food bank use is limited and varies across areas.

What has been produced as result of the Programme?

There are a wide variety of activities and approaches across the different areas, reflecting that Delivery Partners have tailored action to fit local needs. Overarching activities include:

The Programme has facilitated new ways of disseminating information and communicating between partners, stakeholders and people in need

between partners, stakeholders and people in need There is strong evidence that new partnerships and working relationships have been established with, and between, stakeholders

have been established with, and between, stakeholders The Cash-First Programme has provided an opportunity for Delivery Partners to design and test innovative ways of working with a range of target groups. Collaboration with partners is essential to overcome barriers to engaging with some of the harder-to-reach target groups

ways of working with a range of target groups. Collaboration with partners is essential to overcome barriers to engaging with some of the harder-to-reach target groups Engagement of people with lived experience has been a key component of Cash-First approaches during the first year

has been a key component of Cash-First approaches during the first year New training resources for partners and stakeholders have been produced

What difference has the Programme made and for whom?

Over the first year of the Programme, there have been 4,809 interactions with people. This includes repeat users who may have had multiple payments, or people sharing a household. Through these interactions, the Programme has distributed £195,530 in Cash-First payments in Year 1.

Early impacts for stakeholders

Cash-First approaches have facilitated new relationships across organisations, helping to expand the reach of the Programme, and building learning and experience across the wider support ecosystem.

The peer support network established by the Learning Partner provided an open, safe environment to review and improve approaches.

Early impacts for beneficiaries

There are some early signs of Cash-First approaches having a positive impact on reducing food insecurity, though long-term impacts are yet to be seen.

The wrap-around support provided is viewed very positively by beneficiaries, and further work in this space is likely to ensure long lasting positive impacts for individuals and households.

There is some early evidence that the Programme is positively impacting on wellbeing through increased confidence, reduced stress, and by addressing isolation.

It is not clear from the year one findings whether the positive outcomes are due to the cash payment or the wider support services offered.

Early impacts on overall outcomes and sustainability of the programme

The Cash-First Programme is time-limited with finite and defined funding. Direct impacts achieved to date may therefore be limited and may take time to be seen. It is generally accepted that Cash-First alone will not end the need for food banks, but it is expected to be a contributing factor to achieving this goal.

To date, Cash-First approaches have not reduced food bank use among all service beneficiaries, but there is qualitative evidence from some beneficiaries that they have used food banks less as a result of Cash-First.

However, there are wider systemic issues and causes of poverty that need to be addressed if the need for food banks is to be ended. Food bank use is a symptom of deeper issues. Food insecurity does not stand in isolation and is intrinsically linked to wider poverty issues including fuel insecurity and wellbeing, and Cash-First has to work effectively with other services.

Click here for the full press release