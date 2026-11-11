Castell Coch is red-y for Christmas

The scaffolding has come down at the iconic castle revealing the historic real red, just in time for Christmas.

The scaffolding which has covered Castell Coch for over a year and a half has been taken down revealing the substantially restored red paintwork, ready for the ever-popular Christmas festivities.

The works which had required the scaffolding since April 2024 formed part of Cadw’s ongoing conservation programme across Castell Coch. Since 2018, Cadw has conserved the exterior walls and chimneys to protect the castle's internationally significant interior decorations.

This unveiling comes just in time for the castle's Christmas events, which include the return of the castle popular Santa's Grotto.

During the conservation process, experts uncovered the ‘original’ red paint colour of the castle, following detailed scientific analysis of paint samples, dating back to the 1880s.

Architectural paint researchers identified up to sixteen phases of redecoration since the castle’s completion in 1881. This research showed the original finish was an orange shade of red, markedly different from the darker red that developed over decades of repainting.

A key reference sample was found under the handrail on the balcony next to Lady Margaret's Bedroom in the Kitchen Tower. The shaded spot had preserved traces of the original scheme.

Named 'Castell Coch Red 2025', Cadw will be using this colour from now on for the for the redecoration of the castle's timberwork, including windows, doors, shutters, fascias and gutters.

Dr Kate Roberts, Chief Executive of Cadw, said:

Castell Coch has captivated visitors for generations with its beauty and romantic setting but it has been many years since we’ve been able to see the original red that gave the castle its look and name. It's satisfying to know that when visitors see the Castell Coch of 2026, they will be experiencing something much closer to what was intended 135 years ago. Castell Coch is particularly lovely at Christmas and we’re delighted to fully reopen the castle ready for the festive period for families to enjoy.

Families can see the new red for themselves this Christmas, with Santa back in his festive grotto for an experience for young ones. Sessions include entry to the grotto, crafts, a puppeteer and the chance to write a letter to Santa.

Sessions are available on various dates between 5th to 20th December and must be booked online in advance, with the purchase of adult castle entry tickets necessary.