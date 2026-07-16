Ministry of Justice
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Castles, cruises and coastlines: untangling the rules around tying the knot
Consultation launched on reforming weddings law for the first time in 200 years, giving couples more choice over where and how they say 'I do'.
- Consultation launched to give couples more choice over where they get married, and reduce costs
- Changes to provide major boost to Britain’s wedding, tourism and hospitality industries
- Plans to create stronger safeguards to protect the meaning of marriage
Couples could soon say “I do” on their own terms under the biggest shake-up to weddings law in almost 200 years.
The Government has today (Thursday 16 July) launched a major consultation on proposals to make getting married simpler, more affordable and more meaningful.
Around 470,000 people get married in England and Wales each year. But wedding law dates back centuries, meaning it doesn’t always match the diversity of modern life.
The proposals would shift the focus from bricks and mortar to people and promises – meaning couples could legally marry almost anywhere, from forests and beaches to castles and canal boats, and even cruise ships at sea.
The proposals could also help take some of the sting out of the wedding bill. Currently, the average wedding in England costs more than £20,000. Venue hire alone typically costs around £6,000 before any catering.
This is unrealistic or impossible for many, with half of unmarried men and a third of unmarried women in relationships citing costs as a reason for not marrying. Giving couples more choice over where they marry could open up more affordable options, while keeping the lifelong commitment of marriage at the heart of every ceremony.
Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, David Lammy said:
They say you can’t put a price on love – but too often, the cost of weddings puts this commitment out of reach.
That’s why I’m reforming archaic rules, so couples have more freedom to say ‘I do’ on their own terms, while strengthening safeguards to protect the meaning and permanence of marriage.
Today’s announcement will also make sure the law works fairly for everyone.
The current system treats certain faiths and belief groups differently, meaning some couples must choose between a ceremony that reflects their believes and one that gives them full legal protection.
Under the proposals, the law will be brought up to date with a fair, consistent framework for all.
They would also give couples greater freedom to create ceremonies that reflect who they are. For example, interfaith couples could celebrate both of their faiths and traditions in a single legally recognised ceremony.
Justice Minister, Baroness Levitt KC said:
The institution of marriage is a cornerstone of British life and a wedding is far more than a legal formality, it is often one of the most important days of a couple’s life.
But we know the law isn’t working equally for everyone. No one should have to choose between a ceremony that honours their faith, culture and traditions and one that gives them legal protection. These proposals untie outdated restrictions so all couples can officially tie the knot in a way that feels right for them.
Whilst giving couples greater freedom, the proposals would maintain strong protections to ensure weddings remain meaningful and legally robust.
Officiants themselves will have to meet strict requirements to be able to conduct weddings. They will also determine if a location is suitable for a ceremony – and can be deauthorised if they fail to uphold standards.
These reforms will boost the economy across England and Wales with the Law Commission estimating a 3% increase in the number of weddings could generate around £139 million in additional annual spending, contributing over £238 million to the UK economy over the next decade.
Managing Director of Hobbs of Henley, Jonathan Hobbs said:
We welcome this proposed changed of law as our Wedding business has declined for the last twenty years as organisers have wanted a one stop shop venue where the service and reception take place together. The amount of Wedding business we have lost over this period when the organisers realise the service can’t take place aboard is considerable. Thank you to British Marine for lobbying so hard to change this situation and give the Passenger Boat Industry a welcome boost at a difficult time for hospitality.
Further information
- Find the consultation here: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/tying-the-knot-reforming-weddings-law-in-england-and-wales
- Many couples have a religious-only wedding that reflects their faith and traditions, followed by a separate legal ceremony - or no legal ceremony at all. Research shows around two thirds of women who had a religious-only Muslim wedding did not also have a separate legal ceremony.
- To protect against forced, predatory and sham marriages, couples must complete a two-stage process, including in-person interview, to verify their identity and demonstrate eligibility to marry. Anglican banns of marriage would continue as an important part of the established Church.
- Number of individuals getting married annually data source: https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/marriagecohabitationandcivilpartnerships/datasets/marriagesinenglandandwales2013
- Religious-only marriage data source: https://www.channel4.com/press/news/new-channel-4-survey-reveals-truth-about-muslim-marriage
- Costs as reason not to marry source: https://marriagefoundation.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/MF-briefing-note-Cheaper-weddings-bridge-marriage-gap.pdf
- Cost of wedding data source: https://bridebook.com/uk/article/how-much-does-a-wedding-cost-the-uk-average
- The Government announced in intention to consult last year: Major boost to economy through wedding law reform - GOV.UK
- The consultation will run from July 16 to September 24, lasting 10 weeks.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/castles-cruises-and-coastlines-untangling-the-rules-around-tying-the-knot
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