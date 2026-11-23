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Catalogue Week 2026
Our team are constantly cataloguing the documents we hold to make them more accessible to the public and researchers. Senior Archivist Jane Langford discusses just a few of the cataloguing projects being worked on by The National Archives.
The last week of November marks The National Archives’ annual Catalogue Week. Each year, we showcase a number of projects to highlight the range of work undertaken by our colleagues and volunteers.
This year we will be releasing a daily blog post throughout the week to showcase five areas of cataloguing work. This will cover a diverse range of topics and historical periods.
Cataloguing is the process of organising, describing, and recording details about historical records (including documents, photographs and more). This helps make our records searchable.
Women's medical records from the First World War
Today’s blog, ‘Uncovering women's history in First World War medical records’, describes the work of PhD researcher Beth Campbell during her placement at The National Archives.
Using the recently catalogued MH 106 First World War medical case sheets, Beth uncovered the overlooked stories of women treated in military hospitals. Her research highlights the ongoing impact of the project which catalogued around 127,000 records. This is a major achievement made possible through the contributions of our volunteers and staff.
By making these records discoverable for the first time, the project has enabled new research into women’s experiences of reproductive health, sexual health and sexual violence. Her work also highlights women’s broader medical treatment during the First World War to expand our understanding of the conflict beyond the experiences of serviceman.
Photograph of Dr. Gainsford dressing a wound on the hand of Miss Morrison, assisted by Sister Cooper, at a Queen Mary’s Army Auxiliary Corps surgery at Bourges, France, around 1919. Taken by Olive Edis, photographer of the Women’s Services in France 1919.
Imperial War Museum, London. Catalogue reference: IWM Q 8059
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/explore-the-collection/the-collection-blog/catalogue-week-2026/
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