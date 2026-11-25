Adalgisa Mascio and Daniel Gosling explain how The National Archives catalogued record series WARD 14. They also explore the unexpected documents they uncovered.

Warrant under the signet seal of Elizabeth I to Sir William Cecil. Catalogue reference: WARD 14/90/2

This year, work was completed on sorting and cataloguing WARD 14 as part of the Historic Backlog programme at The National Archives. These are records of Miscellaneous Pleadings for the Court of Wards and Liveries, which we explain below.

The Historic Backlog programme tackles historic unsorted material that has been held by the archives prior to the creation of the Public Record Office in the 19th century. The programme focuses on collections that have a particular appeal for archivists, cataloguers, and historians for their research potential.

While this work has been rewarding, there are often many difficulties to overcome when completing legacy cataloguing projects that were started centuries ago. For example, there may not be enough evidence of how the records were intended to be grouped, or the original arrangement may be completely lost.

For WARD 14, the series was partially sorted into bundles, likely in the early 20th century, but never fully catalogued.

When starting this project, we believed that this series was a continuation of WARD 13, the main series for the Court of Wards’ pleadings. However, this cataloguing project revealed a far more diverse range of documents.

The Court of Wards and Liveries

The Court of Wards was established in 1540, replacing the Master of the King’s Wards. In 1542, the court was expanded to include the responsibilities of the office of Surveyor of the King’s Liveries, becoming the Court of Wards and Liveries. The court ran for a century before closing in the 1640s.

What is a ward?

Within the Court of Wards and Liveries, a ward was an underage heir whose father held land from the Crown, known as a tenant in chief. An heir was considered underage if they were a boy under 21 or a girl under 14 years old.

What are liveries?

Within the Court of Wards and Liveries, Liveries refers to the delivery (or handing over) of land and legal possessions to a royal ward when they reached legal age.

What did the Court do?

The Court of Wards and Liveries was responsible for administering the estate and making arrangements for the care and marriage of its young heirs. Wardships were usually sold by the crown to the next of kin or the highest bidder. They could also be given to people as a reward for services because they offered the guardian financial profit until the ward could inherit. These complex processes often created a lot of documents.

After the court was closed, these records were initially stored in a house belonging to the King’s Fishmonger in Fish Yard, Westminster. The Fish Yard was not an ideal storage environment for original records but was likely used due to its physical closeness to the court. The damage caused by this placement is one reason why many of these records can only be consulted under supervision by our Collections Care team.

The records were later moved to the same room as the Court of Requests material. The closeness of these records series explains why documents relating to the Court of Requests can be found in WARD series. Wards material is also present in the Court of Requests series (catalogue reference: REQ).

The records in WARD, including those now described in WARD 14, reflect the process of the court. If a person wished to buy a wardship of a tenant in chief, or lease some of their lands, they would petition the Master of the Wards. When this petition was granted, an indenture (a deed with a wavy, ‘indented’, top) was created. A fine (a sum of money) for the wardship was also agreed. The grantee’s name, the fine, and the terms of its payment were then entered onto a schedule.

When an heir was ready to receive their inheritance, they had to ‘sue out their livery’, meaning to ask the Crown to give back their land. This process led to the issuing of indentures of livery. These usually including the valuation of the inheritance (in Latin).

A note on the back of the indenture of livery of Lord Neville. Catalogue reference: WARD 14/4/7

Transcript

Com[itatus] Westm[or]l[and]i / Henry Lorde Nevile now / Erle of Westm[or]l[and] his indenture and cedule for his sp[ec]iall / Livereye. / Ter[mi]no Pashe / a[nn]o R[egni] R[egi]s E[dwardi] vj Tertio

Translation

County of Westmorland, Henry, Lord Neville, now Earl of Westmorland, his indenture and schedule for his special livery. Easter term, in the third year of the reign of the King Edward VI.

Another important responsibility of the court was to manage disputes over a ward’s lands. These disputes followed English bill process, with complaints being submitted by complainants and defendants responding with answers. The WARD 14 record series contains many pleadings from these disputes.

The court also managed the revenue raised through wardship and the leasing of lands. Financial accounts would be submitted to the court, including revenue receipts followed by payments made based on those receipts.

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