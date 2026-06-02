Cataloguing the copyright collection

The National Archives holds a large collection of entry forms for artworks registered under the Fine Arts Copyright Act of 1862. In this blog post, Katherine Howells explores how our volunteers have catalogued these records and highlights the intriguing stories they can tell us.

A copyright entry form for Guinness's 'best brew' (1900). Catalogue reference: COPY 1/160/279

The National Archives holds thousands of entry forms for paintings and drawings registered for copyright protection with the Stationers’ Company. Over the last seven years, a team of dedicated volunteers has transcribed these entry forms into Discovery, our online catalogue. Together, they have created over 35,000 new item-level descriptions, which is an incredible achievement.

Users are now able to search the information in Discovery using keywords and names to find items registered between 1892 and 1900, including the work of famous artists, designers and publishers.

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