People having cataract surgery could have clearer vision for longer, under new draft NICE guidance aimed at reducing cloudy or blurred vision after surgery.

Cataract surgery is the most common surgical procedure in the NHS, with more than 681,400 procedures carried out in 2023. In some cases clouding can develop behind the new replacement lens that is implanted during cataract surgery and can mean returning for laser treatment. Before laser treatment, the clouding can sometimes leave people’s vision worse than it was before their cataract was removed, affecting their confidence and independence, clinical experts told NICE.

NICE is recommending replacement lenses that could reduce the risk of people's vision becoming cloudy again after cataract surgery and therefore reduce the need for laser treatment. Evidence reviewed by an independent NICE committee found that hydrophobic lenses are less likely than hydrophilic lenses to cause clouding behind the new lens in the years after surgery.

Hydrophobic lenses are already widely used in the NHS, but NICE's analysis suggests increasing their use further could benefit patients and reduce demand on NHS services.

NICE estimates that increasing the use of hydrophobic lenses by just 5 percentage points, from a 71.7% estimate use reported in 2023, could each year avoid around 950 cases of clouding and prevent 1,908 healthcare appointments, saving the NHS in England around £472,000.

The draft guidance also recommends considering enhanced lenses for people who could benefit from improved vision at arm's length, for tasks such as working on a computer. This could reduce their need to wear glasses, which would otherwise still be required for intermediate tasks.

Dr Anastasia Chalkidou, HealthTech programme director at NICE, yesterday said:

Cataract surgery can make an enormous difference to people's lives, so we want people to get the best possible results from it for as long as possible. Hydrophobic lenses are already widely used, but the evidence suggests increasing their use could mean fewer people experiencing cloudy or blurred vision in the years after their operation.

Dr Chalkidou added:

“Even a relatively small increase in their use could each year avoid around 950 cases and almost 2,000 healthcare appointments. "We're also recommending that some people are considered for enhanced lenses where improved vision at arm's length would make a difference to their everyday lives, whether that's working on a computer, seeing a car dashboard or cooking.”

Cataracts develop when the natural lens inside the eye becomes cloudy, causing blurred vision and, if untreated, loss of vision. During cataract surgery the cloudy natural lens is removed and replaced with an artificial lens.

Clouding can sometimes develop behind the artificial lens after surgery. Known as posterior capsular opacification, or PCO, it can make people's vision cloudy or blurred again.

PCO typically develops several years after cataract surgery. Evidence considered by NICE found significantly lower rates with hydrophobic than hydrophilic lenses over follow-up periods of two years or more.

If the clouding affects someone's sight, it can be treated using a laser procedure. NICE's draft recommendation is intended to reduce the risk of patients developing the complication and needing further treatment.

The guidance also recommends that the artificial lens has a square rather than round edge. Square-edged lenses are already routinely used by the NHS because they are linked to a lower risk of clouding behind the lens.

NICE considered several features of monofocal lenses, recommending those where there was evidence of benefit. This includes enhanced monofocal lenses, which can provide better intermediate vision while maintaining distance vision and may benefit people depending on their lifestyle or visual needs.

People being considered for an enhanced lens should have its benefits and limitations explained and make a shared decision with their healthcare professional based on their individual needs and preferences.

The recommendations are currently in draft and are open for consultation. NICE will consider feedback received during the consultation before publishing final guidance.