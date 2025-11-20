NHS England
|Printable version
“Catch a bargain not a bug” with NHS jabs available on the high street this Black Friday
NHS teams across the country are ramping up their winter flu vaccine offer in the lead up to Christmas – hitting the high street and local shopping centres in a bid to bring the vaccine closer to patients across the Black Friday sales.
The country-wide vaccination drive kicks off this weekend with those eligible for their free flu jab being urged to get vaccinated now to get protected before the festive period – with the vaccine usually taking two weeks to be fully effective.
The NHS is making it as easy as possible for those eligible to get the jab while out looking for Black Friday deals or Christmas shopping, with local teams hosting pop-up clinics across shopping centres, high streets, football clubs and soft play areas over the next week.
There’s been 15.4 million flu vaccines delivered since this season’s rollout kicked off, with 2.4 million appointments running across the next week.
Duncan Burton, Chief Nursing Officer for England, said:
“Flu has hit us early this year and we’ve just faced the first cold snap of the season which can be dangerous for those over the age of 65 or with pre-existing health conditions.
“NHS staff across the country are working flat out to protect as many people as possible from flu ahead of winter – hosting pop-up clinics closer to home and on the high street – so it is vital the public come forward for one of the 2.4 million appointments running next week, as getting your jab remains the best way to shield yourself from getting seriously ill.
“Catch a bargain not a bug this winter – and find your nearest pop-up clinic via your NHS regional webpage for when you’re out and about, or as usual you can check your local pharmacy for their drop-in service, book an appointment online or by calling 119, or speak to your GP practice today about your winter flu vaccine”.
Those eligible include people aged 65 and over, those in clinical risk groups and close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed, pregnant women and children, care home residents and carers, frontline social care workers, and health and social care staff.
Eligible adults can book their flu vaccine appointment now via the NHS App, their GP practice, online at www.nhs.uk/bookflu, by calling 119 or by finding their nearest walk-in service.
Parents are being reminded to complete their child’s school vaccination consent forms or to book an appointment for 2 to 3-year-olds, to ensure their child’s protection from flu ahead of the Christmas break.
The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, said:
“With the festive season fast approaching and flu cases higher than last year, now is the time to get vaccinated.
“We’re making it easier than ever – NHS teams will be in shopping centres and on high streets across the country over the coming days, so you can get your jab while doing your Christmas shopping.
“This is just one of the steps we’ve taken to prepare the health system for the colder months – including stress testing winter plans, making sure community teams have the vaccines they need, and identifying patients most vulnerable in winter.
“Getting vaccinated now protects you, your loved ones, and helps our NHS through the challenging winter months ahead.”
Early seasonal data shows vaccination remains the best defence against flu for children and adults, who are receiving strong protection from this year’s flu vaccine despite the emergence of a new flu sub-strain driving an unusually early flu season.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) first Cold-Health Alert of the season also reminded the public that cold weather can have a serious impact on health, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.
COVID-19 vaccinations are also available to adults aged 75 and over, older adult care home residents and people who are immunosuppressed, with 4.3 million delivered so far this season.
Adults aged 75 and over and those that are immunosuppressed can book their COVID-19 vaccine directly with their local pharmacy, GP practice, via the NHS app, online or via 119.
The NHS also recommends the RSV vaccine to pregnant women and older adults, as well as the pneumococcal vaccine to over 65s, to help protect against serious illnesses that are more common in the winter, like pneumonia.
Access more information on recommended vaccinations.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2025/11/catch-a-bargain-not-a-bug-with-nhs-jabs-available-on-the-high-street-this-black-friday/
