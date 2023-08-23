Categorising UK cyber incidents

Explaining the NCSC and UK law enforcement categorisation model for cyber incidents.

In the NCSC, the Incident Management (IM) team is responsible for triaging and categorising incidents. We do this by considering the severity of the incident and its potential impact on the UK. This informs our response and makes sure we direct our resources towards managing the most significant UK cyber incidents.

Outside of the NCSC, the only other operational teams with the authority to categorise a cyber incident are our counterparts in UK law enforcement, including the National Crime Agency.

Unsure who to report your cyber incident to?

Visit this UK government service to see whether you should report your incident to the NSC or another organisation. GOV.UK/REPORT-CYBER