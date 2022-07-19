Scottish Government
Caution advised in extreme heat
Amber weather warning resilience arrangements remain in place in Scotland.
People are being asked to consider whether they need to travel and to plan ahead before making any journeys as Scotland copes with the impact of extreme heat.
Justice Secretary and lead minister for resilience Keith Brown has chaired a Scottish Government Resilience Committee meeting (SGoRR) to monitor the impacts of the Met Office Amber warning, while Transport Scotland’s resilience room is closely monitoring impacts across the transport network
The Amber warning has been extended further northeast and now includes Dundee, Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife, Perth, Clackmannanshire, Falkirk and eastern parts of Lanarkshire as well as the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway. The warning is currently in force and will last until 23.59 on Tue 19 July.
Mr Brown also attended the latest Cabinet Office Briefing Room (COBR) meeting.
He yesterday said:
“Following the weather warnings, our resilience arrangements have been activated. We are receiving regular updates from partners including Transport Scotland, the Met Office, the NHS and emergency services and we’ll continue to closely monitor developments.
“I would urge people to think about whether they need to travel and if they do, make sure they’re properly equipped, and plan their journey in advance. Rail passengers and drivers should make sure they have water, sunscreen, hats and sunglasses and have a fully charged phone in case of any difficulties. Any drivers who face breakdowns should seek a safe, shady place, and stay hydrated.
“When temperatures increase, it’s important to monitor forecasts and follow public health advice, including staying hydrated and drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding excess alcohol. People should also look out for vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, as older people, those with underlying conditions and those living alone may struggle to keep cool and hydrated.
“Water safety incidents and drownings increase in hot weather and it’s vital that people are aware of the dangers and use supervised beaches and pools when possible – follow the Water Safety Code and in an emergency call 999. People should also be aware of the dangers of wildfires.”
Background
The Met Office has warned that some people are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat related illnesses.
For guidance people should:
- stay indoors or shaded when the sun is at its hottest (11am – 3pm)
- drink plenty of cool fluids throughout the day
- eat cold foods with high water content such as salads and fruit
- take a cool shower, bath or body wash
- sprinkle water over skin or clothing, or keep a damp cloth on the back of your neck
- avoid alcohol – which can leave you dehydrated
- avoid extreme physical exertion
If someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion – headache, feeling confused or dizzy, rapid pulse or fast breathing, body cramps (particularly in the arms, legs and stomach), feeling sick or vomiting – they need to be shaded from the sun and cooled down. Heat exhaustion is not normally serious if the person is treated within 30 minutes and symptoms begin to improve.
Ensure that babies, children or older people are not left alone in stationary cars or other closed spaces. Animals should not be transported in extreme temperatures.
The Met Office is also warning of an increased risk of risk of wildfires and disruption to transport.
Further information is available online:
Rail passengers can fill up reusable water bottles at free cold-water fountains in rail stations including Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Waverley.
