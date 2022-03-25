Welsh Government
|Printable version
Cautious approach to coronavirus protections to continue
First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced Wales will continue to gradually relax some of its remaining pandemic protections.
From Monday, face coverings will no longer be required by law in retail settings and on public transport, though they will continue to be recommended in public health advice.
And the requirement to self-isolate will also move into guidance. A £500 self-isolation payment to support people will continue to be available until June.
However, 2 key legal protections will remain in place as coronavirus cases have risen sharply in recent weeks, driven by the BA.2 sub-type of the omicron variant.
Face coverings will remain a legal requirement in health and social care settings and coronavirus risk assessments must continue to be carried out by businesses, with reasonable measures put in place in light of those assessments.
First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday said:
We have seen an unwelcome rise in coronavirus cases across Wales, mirroring the position in most of the UK.
We have carefully considered the very latest scientific and medical evidence and we need to keep some legal protections in place for a little while longer, to help keep Wales safe.
Throughout the pandemic, we have taken a gradual and cautious approach as we have relaxed protections.
We are firmly on the path towards leaving the emergency response to the pandemic behind us and learning to live with coronavirus safely.
The next 3-weekly review of coronavirus regulations will be carried out by 14 April, when the remaining legal measures will be reviewed.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/cautious-approach-to-coronavirus-protections-to-continue
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Statement by the Chief Medical Officer COVID-19 Review: 25 March 202225/03/2022 14:05:00
Chief Medical Officer for Wales statement on COVID-19 review: 25 March 2022.
Welsh Government response to publication of latest NHS Wales performance data24/03/2022 15:10:00
The Welsh Government has issued a statement on the latest NHS Wales performance data published today (Thursday, 24th March).
Quick-time referrals speeding up cancer diagnosis in Wales24/03/2022 13:25:00
New clinics in Wales are helping to diagnose patients with concerning symptoms more quickly as part of nationwide work to cut cancer waiting times.
Funding for staff well-being trebled as part of ‘whole school approach’ to mental health24/03/2022 12:25:00
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has announced that funding for mental health and well-being support for teachers delivered in schools will be trebled in the next financial year.
Threadbare Spring Statement lets down people struggling with rising cost of living23/03/2022 16:25:00
Welsh Government Finance Minister Rebecca Evans has said the Spring Statement has let down people struggling with the rising costs of living.
Extra £4.5m to support children and young people with additional learning needs23/03/2022 14:20:00
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has announced that learners with Additional Learning Needs (ALN) will benefit from a further £4.5million investment.
Unpaid carers in Wales to receive a £500 payment as part of £29m investment23/03/2022 13:05:00
More than 57,000 unpaid carers in Wales will receive a £500 payment in recognition of the ’pivotal role’ they have played during the pandemic.
First Minister announces location of Wales’ third commemorative woodland23/03/2022 12:10:00
The First Minister has announced the location of Wales’ third commemorative woodland at Cwmfelinfach in Caerphilly.
£31m to turn the tide towards renewable energy23/03/2022 11:05:00
A major tidal project off Anglesey will benefit from £31m of funding in what is likely to be the last large grant from the EU’s regional funding programme.