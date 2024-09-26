CBI adds two senior figures from business to its Board

The UK’s largest cross-sector business body, the CBI, is making two new appointments to its Board. Ruth Cairnie, Chair of Babcock International Group plc and the Senior Independent Director at BT Group plc, and Lesley Ann Nash, Non-Executive Director at St James’s Place plc, Workspace Group plc and Homes England join the CBI Board as Non-Executive Directors.

The selection process was run by the CBI Nominations Committee, formed at the end of 2023 to lead the search for new CBI Board members, and was led by CBI Chair Rupert Soames and the CBI Senior Independent Director, Victoria Cochrane.

Along with current Board members, who are re-elected annually, Ms Cairnie and Ms Nash will now stand for election by members at the CBI AGM on 22 October 2024.

Ruth Cairnie’s executive career was at Royal Dutch Shell spanning Research, B2B businesses, Strategy, Supply Chain and M&A and her previous roles include Senior Independent Director at Associated British Foods plc and Chair of the POWERful Women initiative.

Ruth Cairnie, new CBI Board member yesterday said:

“Having effective dialogue and partnership between government and business is critical to securing meaningful progress in addressing issues and driving dynamism into the UK economy. To achieve that, the CBI has a unique and essential role to play. It can bring a cross-economy perspective, speaking for large, listed companies as well as the trade associations and SMEs who make up supply chains across the country. And with the largest policy and economics team outside Whitehall, the CBI can convene businesses like no other organisation and develop practical, robust policy solutions that work. I look forward to joining the Board to help drive positive impact for members of all sizes.”

Lesley Ann Nash is a qualified accountant who worked in Investment Banking at UBS and Morgan Stanley, including spending two decades on the trading floor. In 2013, she left the private sector to join the Cabinet Office where during her seven years as a senior Civil Servant, she worked under three Prime Ministers and six different Cabinet Office Ministers.

Lesley Ann Nash, new CBI Board member yesterday said:

“In the first 100 days of a new government, facing economic challenges and tough fiscal decisions, the role of the CBI as a single voice of business to government is more important than ever. I am delighted to join the CBI Board to help them take the voice of business to the heart of government.”

Rupert Soames, Chair, CBI yesterday said: