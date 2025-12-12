CBI and Armstrong Watson join forces to champion Cumbria’s economy at 2026 business dinner

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) is delighted to announce the return of the CBI Cumbria Business Dinner, taking place on Thursday 30 April 2026 at the outstanding Low Wood Bay Resort and Spa on Lake Windermere in a new strategic partnership with Armstrong Watson. This collaboration unites two influential voices in the region’s economic landscape, setting the stage for a standout event in Cumbria’s business calendar.

The partnership with Armstrong Watson signals a shared commitment to strengthening the business environment in Cumbria, supporting enterprise, and amplifying the region’s economic story at a pivotal moment in the countdown to devolution.

The CBI Cumbria Business Dinner remains one of the most anticipated gatherings of the year for leaders across the county. Senior business figures, politicians, and policymakers will come together for an evening of celebration and insight. The annual event will once again champion the breadth of Cumbria’s economy, from family businesses to major employers, manufacturing to agriculture, and nuclear to tourism.

Building on the momentum of past years, including the successful 2025 dinner addressed by CBI Chief Executive, Rain Newton-Smith, the 2026 programme will feature contributions from senior CBI leaders at the interface of business and government. Their perspective will offer guests clear, practical insight into the policy landscape and the opportunities emerging for the region.

Speakers on the night will include David Beeby DL, CBI Cumbria Chair and Chair of the Cumbria Economic Growth Board, alongside senior representatives from the CBI. Paul Dickson, CEO and Managing Partner of Armstrong Watson, will also address guests, marking the first year of the new partnership.

Paul Dickson, CEO & Managing Partner of Armstrong Watson recently commented:

“We are delighted to partner with the CBI for this prestigious event, marking an important strategic moment for our organisation. Cumbria’s businesses are the driving force behind the region’s future prosperity, and we are proud to champion an evening that celebrates their achievements, talent, and potential.”

CBI Cumbria Chair, David Beeby DL recently said:

“This event has always been a celebration of Cumbria’s ambitious, resilient and innovative business community. And a meaningful way to add our region’s business voice into national and local debates by bringing together key stakeholders committed to driving positive change.”

Tickets for the CBI Cumbria Business Dinner are now available to purchase on the CBI website, and early booking is encouraged. Tickets can be purchased here: https://events.cbi.org.uk/event/02c16a36-5628-4a9f-9225-8f12b1699fd5