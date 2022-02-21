CBI announces five new senior appointments including presidential nomination Brian McBride

After a busy start to 2022, Director-General, Tony Danker, is continuing to renew the leadership at the top of the organisation with new appointments to the role of President, to the CBI Board, and to its influential Chairs’ Committee.

The CBI’s top governance bodies, including the CBI Board, recently (18 February 2022) approved the nomination of Brian McBride as the next CBI President. Brian will now become the CBI’s Vice President until the AGM.

In line with the CBI’s Royal Charter, the nomination will now go forward for a vote among members, at the CBI’s Annual General Meeting on 28 June 2022. Lord Karan Bilimoria will stand for election as Vice-President.

Glasgow born, McBride started his career as a Salesman at Xerox and brings to the CBI a wealth of entrepreneurial experience at some of the most cutting-edge telecoms, electronics, and online retail companies in the globe, including as the UK CEO of Amazon, Chair of ASOS and the current Chair of Trainline.

Until recently a senior adviser at Lazard, a world leading financial advisory company, McBride’s counsel is also well sought after by the UK Government where he is the lead Non-Executive Director at the Ministry of Defence.

McBride’s nomination comes at the same time as the CBI’s Director-General, Tony Danker, continues to refresh the top tier of the organisation. Following the appointment to the CBI’s Executive Committee of Deborah Fraser, Chief Commercial Officer and Syma Cullasy-Aldridge, Chief Campaign Director, the CBI have now announced the appointment of four more senior member and CBI Council Chair roles.

Jill Ader, Chairwoman at Egon Zehnder will join the CBI Board as a Non Executive Director. The CBI’s new Centre for Thriving Regions, its flagship vehicle for engaging with the government’s Levelling-Up agenda will be chaired by Stephanie Hyde, UK CEO of Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL). The influential CBI Economic Growth Board, responsible for the driving the organisation’s economic focus will now be chaired by Isabelle Maddock, Chief Financial Officer at James Cropper plc. Pinder Sahota, General Manager at Novo Nordisk UK will Chair the CBI’s newest Standing Committee, the CBI Health Council, which will play a leading role in shaping the CBI’s positioning on industry priorities in the health and life sciences space. Isabelle and Pinder will sit on the CBI’s Chairs’ Committee, responsible for shaping and influencing CBI policy. Further additions to the Chairs’ Committee will be announced in the coming weeks.

On Brian’s nomination, Tony Danker, CBI Director-General, recently said:

“I am hugely excited that Brian has been approved by the Board for consideration at the AGM to be the next CBI President. His career journey makes him an unmistakably authentic business leader who understands the challenges facing local SMEs and global listed firms alike. His typical Glaswegian candour combined with his experience in some of the most prestigious boardrooms in the corporate world will prove invaluable to CBI and our members as we work to help them grasp the exciting opportunities in the decade ahead.”

On the refresh of key senior positions from CBI membership, Tony Danker, CBI Director-General, recently said:

“I am delighted that Jill, Stephanie, Isabelle and Pinder have all agreed to bring their considerable experience, expertise, and leadership to these roles. Each is a recognised leader in their respective fields, and I have no doubt that their advice and support will play a critical role in the coming months as we continue to support businesses to overcome the immediate challenges to growth and work with government on our shared ambitions to transform the economy. “

Lord Bilimoria, CBI President added:

“Right at the start of this process it was important to me that we found the right candidate to continue the momentum behind our Seize the Moment strategy and Brian fits that bill perfectly. The depth and breadth of his career and the range of relationships he holds across the business and political community means the CBI will continue to have real impact for businesses across the country. I will of course continue to represent the CBI until my term finishes in the Summer, and there remains lots still to achieve. Most critically working with the government on how we can put the UK back on a high growth path, and the role that business and government can play in realising this ambition.”

Brian McBride on his nomination to stand for CBI President recently:

“It is a great honour to be nominated to stand for election as CBI President. Throughout my career I have seen that long-term growth stems from more investment, innovation and productivity. The UK now has a once in a generation opportunity to tackle the challenges businesses face today to transform the economy. I look forward to working closely with Tony Danker, Lord Bilimoria, CBI members and all the talented folk across the CBI to really take the Seize the Moment agenda forward.”

Notes to Editors:

The CBI AGM will take place on 28 June 2022 with all CBI members invited to join and vote on the resolutions. The nomination to stand for President is proposed by the CBI Board, approved by the CBI Chairs’ Committee and then held by vote at the AGM where all members are eligible to vote. Historically, at the AGM, the CBI the outgoing President has stood for a final one-year term as Vice-President. It is a practice that is replicated across the UK within the CBI’s Regional and National Council structure to ensure good governance and continuity. The CBI President usually stands for a total of two, one-year terms (elected at each year’s AGM).

The CBI President Lord Karan Bilimoria, and the Director-General, Tony Danker worked with executive search agency Egon Zehnder on this appointment. The CBI Board and Chairs’ Committee approved the nomination to the Annual General Meeting.

Pen Portrait of Brian McBride:

Born in Glasgow, Brian grew-up as one of eight children in a Council house along with his teacher father and his mother, who worked as a nurse. He attended the local state school before graduating from Glasgow University with a degree in Economic History and Politics.

Brian first entered the world of business selling photocopiers for Xerox in Glasgow, before then joining IBM, and later being hired by Michael Dell to run Dell’s operations in UK and Northern Europe. Brian continued to build his career in the digital and tech industries, first as the Managing Director for T-Mobile where he launched 3G in the UK before then moving to Amazon as UK CEO where he was responsible for building-up its UK operations.

Following his retirement, Brian has undertaken numerous portfolio roles, including as Chair of ASOS and most recently Trainline PLC, as well as being on the Board of the BBC. Brian has also been heavily involved with the private equity and investment world as Senior Adviser to Lazard’s Global Financial Advisory business and Senior Adviser with the Scottish Equity Partners, making him a leading voice on the challenges of small companies raising capital.

Brian’s nomination for President of the CBI will now go forward for a vote among members, at the CBI’s Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 June 2022.

Biography of Jill Ader, Chairwoman, Egon Zehnder: Jill Ader is the Chairwoman of Egon Zehnder, where she has held several global leadership roles over the past decade. She set up the Firm’s CEO Practice and led its London office and Global Consumer Practice. More recently, Jill founded our global Executive Breakthrough Program and the Discovery Program for CEOs focused on transformation and development that we run in partnership with Mobius.

Biography of Stephanie Hyde, UK CEO, JLL: Stephanie joined JLL in Spring 2021 following 25 years at PwC. Her role at JLL is to lead the UK business and continue to strengthen JLL’s position as the technology focused and market leading real estate advisor.

Biography of Isabelle Maddock, Chief Financial Officer at James Cropper plc: Isabelle is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants with over 25 years’ experience in finance across a variety of sectors including manufacturing, software, retail, facilities management and publishing, before joining JLL in 2006.

Biography of Pinder Sahota, General Manager at Novo Nordisk UK: Pinder started his pharmaceutical career as a graduate, in a sales and marketing role with the companies which formed Sanofi Aventis. He has since held a variety of senior commercial and leadership roles across Europe for companies including GSK, AstraZeneca, and Smith & Nephew. A champion of collaboration and dedication within the industry, Pinder has been an active member of the ABPI board for 3 years. As well as his newly appointed role of Vice President of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, Pinder is also Vice Chair of the European Medicines Group.