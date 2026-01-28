WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI business dinner returns to North Wales for first time since 2019
THE CBI’s flagship North Wales Business Dinner is returning to North Wales for the first time in seven years.
Over 200 business leaders and other key stakeholders from across Wales, and north-west England, will be attending the event – sponsored by Wrexham University – at Venue Cymru in Llandudno on 19 March.
A highlight of the evening will be an on-stage discussion between Tracy Black, CBI Chief Commercial Officer, and Professor Joe Yates, Vice Chancellor, Wrexham University, about how local businesses can benefit from the region’s outstanding education and skills sector to achieve their growth goals.
The black-tie event will also feature unrivalled networking opportunities at one of Wales’ premiere venues and early booking is recommended.
Russell Greenslade, Director, CBI Wales, yesterday said:
“We’re delighted to be bringing the CBI Business Dinner back to North Wales for the first time since 2019, and look forward to welcoming local business leaders, politicians and other stakeholders from across the region.
“From the Wylfa Small Modular Reactor to the Ynys Mon Free Port, Celtic Sea renewables to companies such as Airbus and Shotton Mill, the dinner will be a celebration of North Wales businesses and their role in championing sustainable growth. We’re also proud to welcome sponsors Wrexham University, one of the country’s top higher education institutions and one renowned for equipping people with the skills and qualifications they – and our brilliant businesses – need to succeed.
“The CBI North Wales Business Dinner has been a hugely popular event in previous years and I’m looking forward to meeting and networking with some of the biggest names in Welsh business and politics. Events like this are absolutely vital for making connections that can help turbo charge growth across the region and develop a sustainable and inclusive local economy.”
Professor Joe Yates, Vice Chancellor, Wrexham University, yesterday said:
“Wrexham University is proud to support the return of the CBI North Wales Business Dinner. North Wales has huge strengths in skills, innovation and enterprise, and this event is an important opportunity to bring partners together to advance the region’s ambitions.
“As a civic university, we work closely with employers to ensure our graduates have the skills businesses need, helping drive sustainable and inclusive growth across North Wales.
“I look forward to joining leaders from across the region to discuss how education and industry can collaborate even more effectively to unlock new opportunities.”
Book your place at the CBI North Wales Business Dinner
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Tepid growth expectations continue into new year – CBI Growth Indicator27/01/2026 16:05:00
Firms across the private sector once again expect activity to fall in the next three months (weighted balance of -20%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Nonetheless this pessimism has eased somewhat, with growth expectations at their least negative in three months.
CBI responds to government's announcement to join major wind farm project27/01/2026 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to government's announcement to join major wind farm project.
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in December 202526/01/2026 16:05:00
This report was issued in January 2026 and covers the time period 1 December 2025 to 31 December 2025 inclusive.
CBI responds to latest inflation data for December26/01/2026 12:15:00
CBI recently (21 January 2026) responded to latest inflation data for December.
NHS Confederation - Major strides in waiting lists in Wales, with some record reductions26/01/2026 10:05:00
The NHS Wales activity and performance statistics for November and December show a mixed picture, with significant progress in planned care.
LGA - Councils leading on digital inclusion but need extra funding and national coordination to unlock growth26/01/2026 09:05:00
Research by the Local Government Association shows that councils are actively working to improve digital inclusion, but progress is being hampered by funding challenges and a lack of national coordination.
CBI Wales responds to the First Minister's Institute for Government speech23/01/2026 14:15:00
Russell Greenslade, Director, CBI Wales, responded to the First Minister's Institute for Government speech
NHS Confederation - Norovirus surge shows winter pressures continue to mount23/01/2026 12:05:00
With further cold weather on the horizon it is unlikely that there will be a let up in pressure any time soon.
Arts funding announcement – LGA response23/01/2026 11:05:00
Cllr Julie Jones-Evans, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Culture, Tourism and Sport Committee, responded to the Government's announcement of £1.5 billion in arts funding