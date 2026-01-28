CBI business dinner returns to North Wales for first time since 2019

THE CBI’s flagship North Wales Business Dinner is returning to North Wales for the first time in seven years.

Over 200 business leaders and other key stakeholders from across Wales, and north-west England, will be attending the event – sponsored by Wrexham University – at Venue Cymru in Llandudno on 19 March.

A highlight of the evening will be an on-stage discussion between Tracy Black, CBI Chief Commercial Officer, and Professor Joe Yates, Vice Chancellor, Wrexham University, about how local businesses can benefit from the region’s outstanding education and skills sector to achieve their growth goals.

The black-tie event will also feature unrivalled networking opportunities at one of Wales’ premiere venues and early booking is recommended.

Russell Greenslade, Director, CBI Wales, yesterday said:

“We’re delighted to be bringing the CBI Business Dinner back to North Wales for the first time since 2019, and look forward to welcoming local business leaders, politicians and other stakeholders from across the region. “From the Wylfa Small Modular Reactor to the Ynys Mon Free Port, Celtic Sea renewables to companies such as Airbus and Shotton Mill, the dinner will be a celebration of North Wales businesses and their role in championing sustainable growth. We’re also proud to welcome sponsors Wrexham University, one of the country’s top higher education institutions and one renowned for equipping people with the skills and qualifications they – and our brilliant businesses – need to succeed. “The CBI North Wales Business Dinner has been a hugely popular event in previous years and I’m looking forward to meeting and networking with some of the biggest names in Welsh business and politics. Events like this are absolutely vital for making connections that can help turbo charge growth across the region and develop a sustainable and inclusive local economy.”

Professor Joe Yates, Vice Chancellor, Wrexham University, yesterday said:

“Wrexham University is proud to support the return of the CBI North Wales Business Dinner. North Wales has huge strengths in skills, innovation and enterprise, and this event is an important opportunity to bring partners together to advance the region’s ambitions. “As a civic university, we work closely with employers to ensure our graduates have the skills businesses need, helping drive sustainable and inclusive growth across North Wales. “I look forward to joining leaders from across the region to discuss how education and industry can collaborate even more effectively to unlock new opportunities.”

