CBI - Business leaders sign open letter backing Windsor Framework
Business leaders from across the CBI’s Presidents’ Committee and Northern Ireland Council have issued an open letter congratulating the Prime Minister on securing the historic Windsor Framework.
They welcome the agreement’s role in resolving significant challenges around the Northern Ireland Protocol, bolstering the UK-EU relationship and laying the foundations for increased prosperity across Northern Ireland.
They also call on all stakeholders to use the momentum generated by the Windsor Framework to restore devolved government in Northern Ireland as swiftly as possible.
Full text:
Dear Prime Minister,
We businesses, representatives on the CBI Presidents’ Committee and the CBI’s Northern Ireland Council, congratulate the Prime Minister and the UK government for achieving the breakthrough in the negotiations with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol, and accomplishing the Windsor Framework. Business welcomes the framework as a watershed moment for the UK-EU relationship, and it represents a huge opportunity for both the Northern Irish and Great British economies.
It is vital that trade flows between Great Britain and Northern Ireland are smooth, and friction for firms is minimised. The Windsor Framework will mean that the Northern Irish economy can maximise the opportunities presented by dual access to the EU and UK markets. Due to the breadth and complexity of its scope, businesses are taking time to digest the details. However, we are nonetheless united in believing that the Windsor Framework is the most sustainable path forward for Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
With this historic agreement behind us, now is the time for power-sharing to be restored in the Northern Ireland Executive and for political representatives to turn their attention to economic growth and delivering greater prosperity for everyone across Northern Ireland.
Signed.
