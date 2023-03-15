CBI - Businesses fear double blow as corporation tax rise kicks-in and Super-deduction ends

Government needs to act in Spring Budget as hit to competitiveness could put Britain’s status as a place to invest at risk

The CBI is calling on the Government to use the Spring Budget to introduce a permanent investment deduction that allows businesses to deduct the full cost of investments from their profits, as soon as they spend the money.

This can then be used to offset the planned rise in corporation tax to keep the UK attractive as a destination for business investment.

The pay-off for this approach could be significant, with an up to a 2% boost to GDP – worth £50bn – by 2030/31. Alternatively, if the Government would prefer additional time to absorb the cost, they can still act decisively by setting out a new investment allowance tax roadmap that would start at 50% in April working up to 100% over a few years as the economy recovers.

The UK has been plagued by low levels of business investment since the pandemic. Without action, the Bank of England have warned about a 5.6% fall in business investment this year, just as firms face the biggest rise in corporation tax in nearly fifty years and current – proven to be effective – investment incentives are cut.

The CBI estimates its proposals could boost business investment by 21% – or £52bn – a year by 2030/31 and stop activity falling. It would reward businesses that choose to invest in the UK and prevent companies facing the worst of both worlds.

Brian McBride, CBI President, yesterday said:

“With firms across the country already putting investment plans on ice as they manage sky-high costs, the Chancellor has no time to waste to help Britain compete for investment and keep major wealth creators committed to the UK. “Without action, the double blow of the super-deduction expiring and the higher rate of corporation tax coming into would send a worrying sign about Britain’s status as a place to do business. “We’ve been crystal clear that if firms are to stomach the corporation tax rise, it must be accompanied by a significant investment incentive. Otherwise, we could condemn the UK to years in the slow lane for growth and investment. “That’s why we’re urging the Chancellor to bring-in a full expensing regime to replace the super-deduction. That policy alone could supercharge UK-competitiveness and help offset a large jump in corporation tax.”

The CBI’s proposals in more detail are:

Replace the super-deduction with a new permanent investment deduction providing full expensing – giving certainty to underpin confidence in the UK’s investment environment.

The Spring Budget should be the moment to see a significant uplift to capital allowances, to help offset the six-point increase in Corporation Tax.

Introducing 100% full expensing from April 2023, could see an increase in business investment of 21% - or £52bn - a year by 2030/31.

by 2030/31. If the Government doesn’t commit to full expensing immediately, it should set out a roadmap to get there. The Spring Budget should be the moment to increase capital allowances, to at least 50%, before moving to 100% within three years .

. A 50% allowance could see business investment boosted by 13% or £33bn a year by 2030/31.

