CBI CEO responds to UK-US economic deal
CBI CEO recently (08 May 2025) responds to UK-US economic deal.
Rain Newton-Smith, Chief Executive, CBI, recently said:
“This week, the UK Government should be commended for securing a trade deal with India and now the US. A clear message is being sent to the international community: the UK is a fierce advocate of free and fair trade and a reliable partner with whom to do business.
“As one of our largest trading partners, a strong relationship with the US will always be welcomed by business to bolster our mutual competitiveness and kickstart growth. Today’s agreement must pave the way for deeper cooperation, making both of our economies prosper and grow.
“As the dust settles, we need to understand the impacts and work with our allies to extend its reach. The government must also work with business to spell out exactly how it can make the most of the opportunities this deal creates.”
