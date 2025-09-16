CBI CEO responds to UK-US nuclear deal

CBI CEO yesterday responded to UK-US nuclear deal.

Rain Newton-Smith, Chief Executive, CBI yesterday said:

“Ahead of President Trump’s State Visit, a UK–US partnership on nuclear highlights the economic potential of investing in the clean energy transition. The UK has long led on nuclear innovation and, by joining forces with one of our closest allies, we can accelerate the development of next-generation nuclear technologies. This announcement is a powerful demonstration of how the UK-US alliance can lead the way on global energy security and deliver jobs back home.

“This partnership is a testament to the enduring strength and depth of the UK-US special relationship, and the business community stands ready to play its part in turning this agreement into a reality that benefits both of our economies and the world.”