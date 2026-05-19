CBI CEO urges the UK to unlock a new era of public-private partnerships

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) is calling for a bold, modern approach to public-private partnerships (PPPs) to accelerate infrastructure delivery and spark growth across the UK.

Speaking at the UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum 2026 (UKREiiF) in Leeds (Tuesday 19 May), CBI Chief Executive, Rain Newton-Smith will urge political and business leaders to move past outdated debates about Private Finance Initiative (PFI) and establish a stable, credible model for private investment in public projects.

She will argue that while government has made important progress on planning reform and with its launch of a new infrastructure strategy, “plans alone don’t pour concrete.” Delivering the infrastructure the UK needs will require renewed confidence, consistency, and partnership between public and private sectors.

“For almost all of the last 20 years, the UK has had the lowest investment in our fixed assets of all the G7. That’s not because the money isn’t out there – it is. The problem is confidence.”

“We don’t have a consistent, reliable model for private capital to partner – with public projects.”

“Only private investment can do that. Especially in a threadbare fiscal environment – delivering with public money alone is a fantasy. There’s no magic money tree.”

The CBI, alongside law firm Browne Jacobson at UKREiiF 2026, is publishing a new report - PIPELINE TO PROGRESS – Making UK Infrastructure Investable - illustrating the scale of the UK’s infrastructure investment challenge and setting out proposals for a modernised PPP framework.

Craig Elder, Partner in Public Procurement, Browne Jacobson adds:

“Although learning from the past and building on what worked in previous models, this report is resolutely forward‑looking. It focuses on practical approaches that can be implemented now to set out a legal and contractual framework that enables public and private sector collaboration when tackling the UK’s infrastructure deficit.

“The market is clear: there is appetite to support UK infrastructure where risk is balanced, pipelines are credible and contracting is agile. Clarity of intent is a vital signal that government can make to crowd in investment.”

Newton-Smith will go on to say that without reform to infrastructure funding approaches, the UK risks its global competitiveness.

“For too long, this government and its predecessor have been afraid of a ghost – and it’s called PFI.

“I think now is the time to face that fear head-on.

“In the last 8 years since we blocked new PFIs in England, over 1000 new PPPs have successfully reached financial close around the world.

“Our competitors in the US, Canada and Australia have reformed PPP models that work. Clear pipelines that bring in investment and turn out results – on time. This is one of the biggest opportunities we’re missing.”

Newton-Smith will highlight that mayors are critical to the implementation of infrastructure delivery and investment programmes in the regions. Many find themselves trapped in bid cycles, dozens of siloed competitive pots and in short-term settlements with no ability to plan strategically.

“Instead of a patchwork of powers, where investors don't know who can do what, we need a standard devolution offer that’s wider and deeper.

“Where mayors have the power to do more. The funding certainty to do it.

“And where central government trusts regions – sets the guardrails then gets out of the way. A system not of micromanagement, but earned autonomy”.

Newton-Smith will conclude with how government can transform infrastructure delays into investable, shovel‑ready projects – that build the hospitals, schools and transport necessary for thriving, regional communities as well as a globally competitive economy.

“Infrastructure is where growth stops being a slogan and becomes real, positive change for people. The time has come to look ahead – to what business and government can achieve together for the good of our communities, economy, and future.”