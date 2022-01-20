WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI comments on end to Plan B in England
CBI yesterday commented on end to Plan B in England.
Matthew Fell, CBI Chief Policy Director, yesterday said:
“It’s great news that Plan B is coming to an end and businesses will be hopeful that we are finally starting to turn the corner on Covid-19.
“There’s a vital need now for greater consistency in how we live with the virus in the longer term. Swinging back and forth between restrictions and normality has been damaging.
“The Government must start to prioritise Covid infrastructure over interventions. That means relying more on free testing, vaccines and anti-virals.
“There’s also still a job to be done on repairing confidence and demand. Omicron has pushed back the recovery for some key sectors, like international travel and hospitality. The focus now must be on how we can grow the economy and stimulate investment.”
On WFH:
“Hybrid working is here to stay, with firms that can already seeking a balanced approach to home and office working.
“But there are clear benefits to being in the office, such as collaboration and on-the-job learning, and blanket work-from-home guidance has had significant downsides for city centre trade in sectors such as hospitality and retail.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Audit Scotland - Urgent action needed on workforce skills planning20/01/2022 14:40:00
The Scottish Government needs to take urgent action to ensure essential progress in improving how workforce skills are planned and provided.
LGA - Public health services at risk amid funding uncertainty and Omicron pressures20/01/2022 13:40:00
TUC publish report on digitisation of public services20/01/2022 13:33:00
The TUC has published a new report on digitisation across the public sector.
NHS Confederation - We must be realistic about how quickly services will be able to bounce back20/01/2022 12:40:00
Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, responds to the latest NHS activity and performance statistics in Wales.
CBI Northern Ireland responds to latest inflation figures20/01/2022 12:15:00
CBI Northern Ireland yesterday responded to the latest inflation figures.
Response to latest inflation figures20/01/2022 11:43:00
CBI yesterday responded to the latest inflation figures.
CIPD - Job vacancies hit record high, but real pay is falling20/01/2022 11:40:00
CIPD responds to the latest labour market statistics from the ONS
“Am I eligible?” Citizens Advice top tips on support available for people struggling20/01/2022 10:40:00
Citizens Advice’s research has shown that around 3 million households are facing a cost of living crisis this winter, unable to afford basics like food or heating.
LGA responds to Public Accounts Committee report into Project Gigabit20/01/2022 09:40:00
Cllr Mark Hawthorne, Digital Connectivity spokesperson for the Local Government Association responded to a report by the Public Accounts Committee into the slow speed of the Government’s Project Gigabit broadband rollout programme