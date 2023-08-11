WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI comments on GDP
CBI has commented on GDP.
Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, said:
“GDP growth was stronger than expected in June, highlighting the resilience of the UK economy during the first half of this year. But our latest business surveys suggest the foundations for growth remain fragile, with the demand outlook uncertain, finance costs rising and firms still reporting difficulties finding skilled workers.
“With fiscal and monetary policy expected to remain tight for the foreseeable future, we need a renewed focus on building the productive capacity of the economy, which is the surest way to drive up growth and living standards in the UK. Low-cost improvements to the tax and regulatory environment would be a good first step, so that businesses can invest and decarbonise with confidence.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Modest wealth tax on richest 0.3% could yield £10bn for the public purse – as TUC calls for “national conversation on tax”11/08/2023 15:05:00
NEW TUC analysis shows potential options for taxing wealth – based on Spain’s model – could raise significant funds for the public purse
TUC - GDP: Chancellor “asleep at the wheel” while economy is going nowhere11/08/2023 14:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on GDP showing growth of only 0.2% in the second quarter.
Ministers must make “clear commitment” not to overturn ban on using agency workers to break strikes11/08/2023 11:05:00
Law changes have been quashed as of 10 August 2023, after High Court ruled they were unlawful.
NHS Confederation responds to the launch of NHS England’s hospital matching platform11/08/2023 10:05:00
Rory Deighton responds to the launch of NHS England’s hospital matching platform
NHS Confederation responds to the latest performance statistics for the NHS in England11/08/2023 09:05:00
Rory Deighton, director of NHS Confederation's Acute Network responds to the latest performance figures from NHS England
UK Space Agency adds three more stops to Space for Everyone tour10/08/2023 15:05:00
The UK Space Agency has extended its nationwide Space for Everyone tour with three extra locations following its success around the country so far.
A publicly-owned energy company could return £3 to the public purse for every £1 invested - TUC10/08/2023 14:05:00
CBI responds to Scotland's exam results day10/08/2023 11:05:00
CBI recently (08 August 2023) responded to Scotland's exam results day.
UNICEF - JOINT STATEMENT UNHCR, UNICEF, IOM: deepest condolences for those involved in yet another shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea10/08/2023 09:25:00
The International Organization for Migration, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and UNICEF express their deepest condolences for the loss of dozens of lives following another deadly shipwreck that occurred between Thursday 3 and Friday 4 August in the Mediterranean Sea.