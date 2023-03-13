CBI comments on Government 'energy reset'

CBI recently (11 March 2023) commented on Government 'energy reset'.

Tom Thackray, CBI Director for Decarbonisation Policy, recently said:

“With the twin challenges of reaching net zero and reducing the UK’s exposure to volatile global energy markets, investment in domestic, cleaner energy projects will be pivotal.

“Carbon capture and nuclear power will not only reduce our carbon emissions but can help make the most of the significant economic opportunities that green growth can bring. Today’s announcement represents significant progress in realising our potential in technologies where the UK has distinctive strength.

“The right mix of targeted spending, investment incentives and regulations can catalyse private investment across a raft of cleaner, greener technologies, as well as energy efficiency. Businesses will hope to see more on this in next week’s Budget.”