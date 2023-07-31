WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI comments on latest UK Government Energy Announcements
CBI has commented on latest UK Government Energy Announcements.
Tom Thackray, CBI Decarbonisation Director, said:
“Carbon capture and storage represents a multi-billion pound economic opportunity for the UK and is crucial to decarbonising our industrial base. The UK has assets and expertise in CCUS that other countries would struggle to match. The backing of the Acorn and Viking clusters is an important step for the industry that will crowd in huge amounts of private sector investment – now we need to get on with delivery.
“While businesses back a rapid transition to clean power and heating, the recent energy crisis has underlined the importance of security and affordability as well. Oil and gas will form an important part of the UK’s energy system for many years to come, with the North Sea Transition Deal providing an effective blueprint for managing our domestic resources while bringing forward investment in clean technologies.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Latest CBI monthly services sector survey and growth indicator31/07/2023 12:15:00
Weakness In Services And Distribution Leads Fall In Private Sector Activity – CBI Growth Indicator.
‘Crucial to delivering care’: LGA responds to £600m social care workforce funding31/07/2023 09:20:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to a government announcement of £600 million over the next two years to boost the capacity of the social care workforce and funding for the social care sector
Retail sector shows continuing signs of weakness - CBI Distributive Trends Survey28/07/2023 13:15:00
Retail sales volumes fell in the year to July at the fastest pace since April 2022, in the latest sign that trading conditions in the sector remain challenging.
NHS Confederation responds to the latest GP appointments and GP workforce statistics28/07/2023 11:05:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the the latest GP appointments and GP workforce statistics.
Unicef - 1 in 2 children in Europe and Central Asia are exposed to high heatwave frequency, double the global average28/07/2023 10:05:00
Around half of children in Europe and Central Asia – or 92 million – are exposed to high heatwave frequency, according to an analysis of the latest available data from 50 countries published by UNICEF in a new policy brief. This is double the global average of 1 in 4 children exposed to high heatwave frequency.
NHS Confederation responds to NHS England's winter plan28/07/2023 09:05:00
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, responds to NHS England's winter plan
CBI responds to latest IMF global outlook report27/07/2023 14:05:00
CBI recently (25 July 2023) responded to latest IMF global outlook report.
LGA responds to Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman annual review26/07/2023 16:25:00
Responding to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman annual review, which found that council compliance with recommendations following a complaint was 99.3 per cent, Cllr Abi Brown, Chairman of the LGA’s Improvement and Innovation Board, said: “Councils continue to deliver the crucial services that communities rely on, while also managing the ongoing situation with the cost of living and the challenges it brings to their areas.
Manufacturers sentiment edges up, but investment expected to be flat26/07/2023 10:25:00
Manufacturers’ Sentiment Edges Up, But Investment Expected to be Flat in The Year Ahead Amid Rising Finance Costs – CBI Industrial Trends Survey.
“Gruelling” work intensity a growing problem in “burnt out Britain”, new TUC report shows25/07/2023 12:15:00
“Gruelling” work intensity is a growing problem in “burnt out Britain”, with workers reporting that they are working harder and longer now compared to previous years, the TUC yesterday (insert day) warned.