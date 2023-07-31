CBI comments on latest UK Government Energy Announcements

CBI has commented on latest UK Government Energy Announcements.

Tom Thackray, CBI Decarbonisation Director, said:

“Carbon capture and storage represents a multi-billion pound economic opportunity for the UK and is crucial to decarbonising our industrial base. The UK has assets and expertise in CCUS that other countries would struggle to match. The backing of the Acorn and Viking clusters is an important step for the industry that will crowd in huge amounts of private sector investment – now we need to get on with delivery.

“While businesses back a rapid transition to clean power and heating, the recent energy crisis has underlined the importance of security and affordability as well. Oil and gas will form an important part of the UK’s energy system for many years to come, with the North Sea Transition Deal providing an effective blueprint for managing our domestic resources while bringing forward investment in clean technologies.”