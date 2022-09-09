WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI comments on passing of Her Majesty The Queen
CBI yesterday commented on passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
Tony Danker, CBI Director-General, yesterday said:
“The CBI and the UK business community join the nation in mourning the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
“Throughout her unprecedented 70 years on the throne, HM Queen Elizabeth II served the nation with distinction as a stalwart example of British values of honour, dignity and resilience. She dedicated her life to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth, providing compassionate and inspirational leadership during the many challenging times of her long reign.
“Times are hard right now – made more so by the loss of our much-loved Queen – and our tribute should be to work tirelessly to build a better future for the people of this country in memory of Her Majesty.”
