CBI Comments on Prime Ministers resignation
CBI comments on prime minister’s resignation.
Tony Danker, CBI Director-General, yesterday said:
“The Prime Minister backed UK business throughout COVID and has been steadfast in his support for Ukraine. He will leave office with our best wishes.
“But we now need the political vacuum to be filled at speed to protect people’s living standards, through action on business confidence, investment and growth.
“Getting the economy growing again has got to be the number one focus for all politicians, and I look forward to working with the government on a plan for a better, brighter economic future for people right across the United Kingdom.”
