CBI comments on Prime Minister's resignation
CBI yesterday commented on Prime Minister's resignation.
Tony Danker, CBI Director-General, yesterday said:
“The politics of recent weeks have undermined the confidence of people, businesses, markets and global investors in Britain. That must now come to an end if we are to avoid yet more harm to households and firms.
"Stability is key. The next Prime Minister will need to act to restore confidence from day one.
“They will need to deliver a credible fiscal plan for the medium term as soon as possible, and a plan for the long-term growth of our economy.”
