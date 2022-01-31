WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI comments on review into Northern Ireland Planning Act
CBI recently (27 January 2022) commented on review into Northern Ireland Planning Act.
Stuart Anderson, Head of Policy, CBI Northern Ireland recently said:
“CBI NI welcomes the long-awaited publication of the Review into the Planning Act 2011. As our policymakers prepare to legislate for ambitious climate change targets in the coming weeks, this review is a missed opportunity to deliver the reforms needed to enable an accelerated transition.
“Industry will take the time to study the detail. While some proposals around statutory consultees and digitalisation are welcome, the recommendations simply do not go far enough to tackle the delays and inefficiencies that will hold back economic recovery and decarbonisation.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Private sector growth slows in three months to January - CBI Growth Indicator31/01/2022 12:15:00
Private sector growth eased for the second consecutive survey in the three months to January (balance of +12% from +21% in three months to December).
Retail sales fall below seasonal norms in January - CBI28/01/2022 13:33:00
Retail sales were viewed as poor for the time of year in January, for the first time since September, according to the CBI’s latest Distributive Trades Survey – and sales are expected to remain below seasonal norms next month.
New leadership team named for South East and Thames Valley CBI28/01/2022 12:15:00
The CBI has appointed a new team to lead its South East and Thames Valley operation and support member businesses as they look to rebuild beyond COVID.
“Serious risk” of EU-UK deal breach if review into EU retained law is pursued – TUC, IPPR and international legal expert warn28/01/2022 10:33:00
If the government’s review into EU retained law is pursued and hard-won workers’ rights are ripped up, there is a “serious risk” the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) would be breached, the TUC, IPPR and legal expert Federico Ortino yesterday (Thursday) warned.
CBI's new East Midlands Chair targets skills and productivity growth to boost region27/01/2022 16:05:00
Overcoming skills shortages and driving up productivity can help East Midlands businesses bounce back from Covid and build a sustainable and prosperous future, according to the CBI’s new regional Chair.
MPs should reject “cynical and ideological” anti-union rules, TUC urges27/01/2022 13:33:00
The TUC is calling on MPs to reject “cynical and ideological anti-union rules”, as the Commons debates and votes on new legislation which will hit trade unions with huge new levies and fines.
Audit Wales - Long-standing deficiencies identified in Council’s governance and oversight arrangements in respect of a council owned waste company27/01/2022 12:40:00
Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s governance and oversight arrangements in respect of its own waste company, Silent Valley Waste Services Limited were inadequate and ineffective, according to a report issued today by the Auditor General for Wales.
CBI Scotland responds to relaxing of work from home guidance27/01/2022 12:15:00
CBI Scotland recently (25 January 2022) responded to relaxing of work from home guidance.
Audit Scotland - Urgent action needed to address critical issues in delivery of social care services27/01/2022 11:40:00
Action is needed now to change how Scotland’s social care services are delivered so that it meets the needs, and improves the experience of, people relying on care and support.