CBI comments on review into Northern Ireland Planning Act

CBI recently (27 January 2022) commented on review into Northern Ireland Planning Act.

Stuart Anderson, Head of Policy, CBI Northern Ireland recently said:

“CBI NI welcomes the long-awaited publication of the Review into the Planning Act 2011. As our policymakers prepare to legislate for ambitious climate change targets in the coming weeks, this review is a missed opportunity to deliver the reforms needed to enable an accelerated transition.

“Industry will take the time to study the detail. While some proposals around statutory consultees and digitalisation are welcome, the recommendations simply do not go far enough to tackle the delays and inefficiencies that will hold back economic recovery and decarbonisation.”