CBI comments on the latest labour market statistics
CBI yesterday commented on the latest labour market statistics.
Eugenia Migliori, CBI Head of Employment & Inclusion, yesterday said:
“On the eve of the Spring Budget, the numbers of inactive people due to long-term sickness is at a record high. Tomorrow, the Chancellor has an opportunity to start fixing this by expanding the scope of health support that firms can provide to employees as a non-taxable benefit in kind.
“Too many other people, including parents and the over-50s, still face barriers in returning to work. The Chancellor can remove these by increasing funding and expanding childcare provision, investing in technology and new ways of working to boost productivity, and reforming the Apprenticeship Levy.”
