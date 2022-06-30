Tom Thackray, CBI Decarbonisation Director responds to the CCC's UK Annual Net Zero report

“As we hit halfway to COP27 and three years on from the UK setting its net zero target, delivery must now be the Government’s watchword – both in the short and long-term.

“Weathering the cost-of-living crisis requires urgent action on energy efficiency to help bring down household bills. Delivering an affordable, resilient and net zero energy network would also help put pounds back in people’s pockets and propel the UK’s net zero journey forward.

“The Government has put the UK on the right path to net zero, but they cannot achieve it alone – business action is essential too. There are huge economic opportunities tied up with the UK’s green transition and businesses are eager to ramp up low-carbon investment.

“To maintain companies’ confidence to invest, business models must be brought forward for critical green technologies, alongside stripping bureaucracy from the planning system and new energy market regulations brought forward urgently.”

