WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI - "Delivery must be the Government's watchword" - our response to the CCC's UK Annual Net Zero report
Tom Thackray, CBI Decarbonisation Director responds to the CCC's UK Annual Net Zero report
“As we hit halfway to COP27 and three years on from the UK setting its net zero target, delivery must now be the Government’s watchword – both in the short and long-term.
“Weathering the cost-of-living crisis requires urgent action on energy efficiency to help bring down household bills. Delivering an affordable, resilient and net zero energy network would also help put pounds back in people’s pockets and propel the UK’s net zero journey forward.
“The Government has put the UK on the right path to net zero, but they cannot achieve it alone – business action is essential too. There are huge economic opportunities tied up with the UK’s green transition and businesses are eager to ramp up low-carbon investment.
“To maintain companies’ confidence to invest, business models must be brought forward for critical green technologies, alongside stripping bureaucracy from the planning system and new energy market regulations brought forward urgently.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
1 in 5 workplaces do not have any policies to support LGBT staff – TUC poll30/06/2022 14:05:00
New TUC poll reveals widespread lack of support for LGBT people at work
Citizens Advice responds to the telecoms announcement29/06/2022 16:25:00
Citizens Advice has responded to the government's telecoms announcement.
Citizens Advise - Ofgem is right to challenge networks to operate as efficiently as possible, says Citizens Advice29/06/2022 15:25:00
As the statutory consumer watchdog for the energy market, Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem’s draft plans for the next electricity distribution price control (known as RIIO-ED2).
LGA - Sharp rise in children with special needs approaching councils for support29/06/2022 14:25:00
The number of children in England approaching councils for special needs support has increased by almost a quarter in a year, latest figures reveal, with 170 young people now starting support plans each day.
NHS Confederation - NHS leaders welcome digital health and care strategy29/06/2022 13:25:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to the publication of the Plan for Digital Health and Social Care.
Staggering scale of grave violations against children in conflict revealed in new UNICEF analysis29/06/2022 12:25:00
Between 2005 and 2020, the United Nations verified over 266,000 grave violations against children committed by parties to conflict in more than 30 conflict situations across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, UNICEF said yesterday in a new report.
Child marriage on the rise in Horn of Africa as drought crisis intensifies - UNICEF29/06/2022 11:25:00
CHILD MARRIAGE ON THE RISE IN HORN OF AFRICA AS DROUGHT CRISIS INTENSIFIES – UNICEF
Not enough money for adult social care reforms, say 98 per cent of councils in LGA survey29/06/2022 10:05:00
Almost all councils (98 per cent) responding to a Local Government Association survey on the Government’s adult social care reform agenda say they do not have confidence that the funding earmarked for the reforms is sufficient.
LGA responds to building safety measures coming into force29/06/2022 09:05:00
The LGA has long argued that blameless leaseholders should not have to pay for fire safety defects resulting from 20 years of regulatory failure and industry malpractice.
Inflation and National Living Wage pressures to add £3.6 billion extra costs onto council budgets - LGA analysis28/06/2022 16:25:00
"Soaring inflation, energy prices and National Living Wage pressures are putting council services at risk. Budgets are having to be reset with potential cuts to the essential services people rely on, in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.”