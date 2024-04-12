CBI GDP Response April 2024.

Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, said:

“With the damp and dismal weather hitting retail and other sectors, it’s not surprising to see activity was broadly flat in February. But lower inflation is easing pressure on household incomes and spending, and the economy still seems to be on course to exit its mild recession in the first quarter.

“While growth was probably fairly modest over the first quarter, the outlook is improving with our business surveys showing growth expectations for the second quarter at their strongest for almost two years.

“But we need to get some momentum going in the economy without undoing hard work to bring down inflation. In this General Election year, it’s crucial parties of all stripes focus on structural challenges facing economy – like poor productivity and labour market pressure.

“What firms across all regions, nations and sectors tell us they need to drive sustainable growth, is stability and a long-term economic vision - which in turn will deliver prosperity to businesses and households alike.”