CBI Northern Ireland has brought together local business leaders and ministers from the UK Government and Northern Ireland Executive for a roundtable in Belfast to explore how the new EU-UK ‘reset’ deal could reduce trade barriers and cut regulatory costs.

Retailers, the agriculture sector and food producers took their questions about the new sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement to Baroness Hayman, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, and Andrew Muir MLA, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, NI Executive, on Friday (Nov 27).

Local firms hope the new SPS arrangements, due to take effect from March 2028, will help remove friction in the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, while also making trade with the EU easier. By reducing the number of checks and level of paperwork that can cause delays and add costs, businesses hope the changes will support smoother trade and unlock new opportunities across both markets.

Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland Director, said:

“The CBI is grateful to Baroness Hayman and Minister Muir for taking this early opportunity to speak to NI businesses and hear from them directly about what they want to see from the EU-UK deal on SPS. We’re hopeful that this long-awaited agreement can deliver tangible benefits for the local economy by giving businesses, particularly in the agriculture and retail sectors, the certainty they need on UK-EU trade and reducing friction for trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“Key to the SPS agreement’s success will be developing a clear pathway to implementation, as well as defining an appropriate transition period that gives firms the confidence and time to prepare. The meeting was very positive, and the CBI will continue to work constructively with government to ensure smooth implementation and adequate support for these new arrangements.”

Baroness Hayman of Ullock, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said:

“I’ve spent two valuable days in Northern Ireland hearing from businesses about the real benefits of the new UK-EU deal.

“With up to 90% fewer checks, and costs falling away, it will be easier to get goods on the shelves, improving choice for shoppers and helping to keep prices down.”

Andrew Muir MLA, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, NI Executive, said:

“The Agri-Food Agreement is a good deal for Northern Ireland and will make a real positive difference for consumers, businesses and our farmers.

“There will be huge benefits for all of us in Northern Ireland from reduced trade barriers and less checks on goods moving between GB to Northern Ireland. This will mean lower administrative hurdles and costs for businesses and government, as well as making it easier for retailers to put produce on our shelves.

“There is still much work to be done to address the many consequences for Northern Ireland arising from Brexit, that is why I will continue to advocate for closer and strengthened ties with the EU.

“I would like to thank CBI NI and the various stakeholder organisations for organising and attending the event today. It was a valuable and constructive engagement on trading arrangements and our relationship with the EU.”

Organisations attending the roundtable included: The Maxol Group, Musgrave Northern Ireland, Henderson Wholesale Ltd, Logistics UK, W&R Barnett Ltd, Ulster Farmers Union, KPMG, John Thompson & Sons Ltd, ASDA, NI Retail Consortium, Dunbia and Pilgrim’s Europe (Moy Park Ltd).