CBI NI responds to UK Government Northern Ireland Protocol statement

Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland Director responded to UK Government Northern Ireland Protocol statement

“Politicians everywhere should be focussed on helping the most vulnerable in society amid the worst cost of living crisis in decades. Firms are already reeling from the rising cost of doing business. The last thing they want is further uncertainty in trading arrangements amid global supply chain challenges.

“Now more than ever, flexibility and compromise are needed from both sides to reach lasting trade solutions, securing peace and prosperity.

“With good political will a landing zone can undoubtedly be found so that GB-NI trade flows are smoothed.”

Northern Ireland Protocol: Foreign Secretary's statement, 17 May 2022