CBI NI to host business event with political leaders
From the collapse of Stormont to the cost-of-living crisis, Ukraine, COVID-19 and the NI Protocol, 2022 has been another difficult year for business.
Against that background, CBI Northern Ireland is for a third time bringing five of the region’s political leaders together on the morning of 28 April 2022. Political representatives will both reflect on the past year and debate how we navigate the challenging months ahead.
Chaired by BBC NI’s Economics and Business Editor John Campbell, this in-person event will provide a unique opportunity for companies to hear first-hand from NI politicians. The event is kindly sponsored by Fibrus.
Political party representatives include:
- Alliance Party: Naomi Long MLA, Party Leader
- Democratic Unionist Party: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, Party Leader
- Sinn Féin: Michelle O’Neill MLA, Party Vice-President
- Social Democratic & Labour Party: Claire Hanna MP
- Ulster Unionist Party: Mike Nesbitt MLA, Economy Spokesperson.
Adrian Doran, CBI Northern Ireland Chair, said:
“NI businesses have never faced a more challenging period. In what will be one of the most important Assembly elections in living memory, this event is an unrivalled chance to put the priorities of Northern Irish firms back on the political map.
“Companies from across Northern Ireland will be able to connect with local politicians and have their voices heard on the topics that matter for their business and the wider economy in these unprecedented times.”
Media are invited to attend the CBI NI’s An Audience with Northern Ireland's Political Leaders event on 28 April 2022.
To attend as an audience member, request an interview with a CBI spokesperson, or to obtain footage or photography, please contact CBI Press Office at press.office@cbi.org.uk. There is limited space, so timings and venue location will be provided on confirmation of your place to attend.
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
