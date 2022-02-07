WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI Northern Ireland comments on the need for a functioning executive
CBI Northern Ireland recently (03 February 2022) commented on the need for a functioning executive.
Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland Director, recently said:
“Northern Ireland needs a functioning government. From managing our way out of the pandemic to agreeing a 3 year budget, there is plenty to be done at a local level. When the Executive collapsed between 2017 and 2020, the CBI estimated it cost the NI economy nearly £1bn. We are still recovering from that lost time.
“The frustrations are understood, but the UK and Irish Governments needs to engage immediately with all Executive parties to help resolve the issues. Politics is the art of compromise and political leaders must put the needs of NI communities to the fore.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC - number of workers on universal credit up by 1.3 million since the eve of the pandemic07/02/2022 16:05:00
The TUC has today (Monday) warned that millions of low-income workers face a “perfect storm” this April with universal credit (UC) falling behind the cost of living as energy bills and taxes rise.
Activity remains strong but cost pressures set to intensify further for SME manufacturers - CBI SME Trends Survey07/02/2022 12:15:00
UK SME output volumes grew at a firm pace in the three months to January whilst costs growth remained at its record high, according to the latest CBI SME Trends Survey.
Our response to Government support for rising energy prices & Ofgem energy price cap changes04/02/2022 16:05:00
CBI’s response given yesterday to Government support for rising energy prices & Ofgem energy price cap changes.
Chancellor’s £7pw cost of living support is ‘hopelessly inadequate’ - TUC04/02/2022 13:33:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the energy cap rise, interest rate rise and the Chancellor’s measures to address the cost of living crisis.
UK Space Agency: Search is on for young space entrepreneurs ahead of first UK rocket launches04/02/2022 12:15:00
Young people have the chance to a share of £50,000 and expert advice for their ideas on how satellites could improve life on Earth, in a competition run by the UK Space Agency.
CBI responds to UK interest rate decision04/02/2022 10:33:00
CBI yesterday responded to UK interest rate decision.
TUC: Usdaw secures a “resounding victory” against fire and re-hire04/02/2022 09:33:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on Usdaw securing an injunction to restrain Tesco’s use of fire and re-hire.
TUC: This isn’t a serious plan for levelling up at work03/02/2022 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday responded to the publication of the levelling up white paper.
LGA statement: Levelling Up white paper03/02/2022 14:40:00
Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the Local Government Association which represents 350 councils across England and Wales, responded to the publication of the Levelling Up white paper