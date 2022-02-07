CBI Northern Ireland comments on the need for a functioning executive

CBI Northern Ireland recently (03 February 2022) commented on the need for a functioning executive.

Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland Director, recently said:

“Northern Ireland needs a functioning government. From managing our way out of the pandemic to agreeing a 3 year budget, there is plenty to be done at a local level. When the Executive collapsed between 2017 and 2020, the CBI estimated it cost the NI economy nearly £1bn. We are still recovering from that lost time.

“The frustrations are understood, but the UK and Irish Governments needs to engage immediately with all Executive parties to help resolve the issues. Politics is the art of compromise and political leaders must put the needs of NI communities to the fore.”