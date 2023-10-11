Angela McGowan, Director, CBI Northern Ireland responds to Belfast hosting Euro 2028

Angela McGowan, Director, CBI Northern Ireland, said:

“It’s great that supporters will have the opportunity to watch Europe’s top footballers play in Belfast. Uefa’s decision is yet another positive result for the peace that’s been achieved over the last 25 years and will boost jobs and prosperity, along with Northern Ireland’s growing reputation as a place to visit and do business.”