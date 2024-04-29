CBI Northern Ireland responds to draft NI budget agreement

Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland Director, recently said:

“The agreement of a draft budget by the Northern Ireland Executive follows the restoration of power-sharing government as a critical step on the road to economic recovery.

“While businesses will undoubtedly welcome the announcement, many were hoping for a multi-year budget that would give additional certainty to investors and ensure that vital plans to boost infrastructure could advance at pace.

“With the budget now delivered, we need political leaders to start addressing key weaknesses within the local economy. Investment in education and skills is paramount with firms across the country desperate for talent to help them grow.”